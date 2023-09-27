Flames Signing Mikael Backlund to 2-Year, $9 Million Extension

The Calgary Flames appear to be on the verge of securing a contract extension with their veteran forward, Mikael Backlund. According to multiple reports, negotiations are in the final stages, with both sides ironing out the remaining details. This marks a significant shift from merely two weeks ago when negotiations had yet to commence.

Elliotte Friedman, an NHL analyst, suggested that the actual terms of the extension might come in lower than initially speculated, but the imminent agreement signifies Backlund’s long-standing relationship with the Flames. It’s worth noting that Backlund has been with the organization for nearly two decades, a testament to his dedication and contribution to the team’s success.

It is anticipated that Backlund’s new deal will span two years and come with an average annual value (AAV) in the range of $4.5 million. This impending extension signals a commitment from both the player and the organization, potentially solidifying Backlund’s place in Flames history.

Moreover, there are strong indications that Backlund may be named the next captain of the Calgary Flames. His experience, leadership qualities, and consistent on-ice performance make him a compelling choice to lead the team.

Flames Smart To Keep Backlund Around

Backlund had a standout season in 2022-23, tallying 56 points, which tied him for third place in team scoring. He showcased his durability by playing in all 82 games, contributing significantly to the Flames’ success. Additionally, he excelled in defensive aspects, leading the team with a +24 plus/minus rating and ranking second among forwards in average ice time, logging 18 minutes and 10 seconds per game.

Analytically, Backlund’s performance was noteworthy, with favorable underlying statistics further highlighting his value to the Flames. His proficiency in the faceoff circle, winning 50.9% of his 1,386 draws, underscored his versatility and importance to the team’s overall game. If this $4.5 million per season contract is accurate, it’s a solid deal for an elite defensive forward.

As the Flames finalize this contract extension, fans eagerly await the official announcement and anticipate Mikael Backlund’s continued impact both on and off the ice in Calgary.

