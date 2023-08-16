In recent developments reported by Marc Dumont of MONTREAL HOCKEY NOW and based upon comments made by Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes on Tuesday, the Canadiens are playing with a few ideas and trying to find ways to work a tricky salary cap situation into their favor. Among the biggest concerns is their goaltending, where the team has three viable options for players, and one veteran destined for LTIR, but making $10.5 million on the cap.

Anthony Martineau from TVA Sports has shed light on the Montreal Canadiens’ stance toward their goaltending situation. The team, currently boasting Sam Montembeault, Jake Allen, and Casey DeSmith, is reportedly open to engaging in trade discussions to address their netminding assets. Martineau suggests that the Canadiens are actively exploring trade options, with an emphasis on securing substantial returns for their goaltending talents.

Further insights into the Canadiens’ strategies come from General Manager Kent Hughes, as shared by Arpon Basu. While not yet confirmed, the Canadiens’ plan for the upcoming season involves initially including Carey Price in their active lineup before potentially placing him on the Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR). This approach is aimed at maximizing in-season flexibility, offering distinct advantages over the traditional off-season LTIR route. In response to inquiries about the feasibility of managing Price’s significant $10.5 million cap hit without making major trade moves, Hughes expressed optimism in the team’s ability to navigate this challenge effectively.

Additionally, Puck Pedia offers a potential blueprint for the Canadiens to optimize their use of LTIR. This strategy entails sending down two players at the start of the season, followed by placing Carey Price on LTIR. By doing so, the Canadiens could potentially create a cap space exceeding $10 million, providing them with enhanced financial flexibility.

As the Canadiens navigate these intriguing possibilities, fans and analysts alike await the unfolding of their goaltending decisions and strategic maneuvers in the upcoming season.

