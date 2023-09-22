Michael Andlauer Takes Control as New Owner of Ottawa Senators

In a momentous announcement for Ottawa Senators fans and the NHL community, Michael Andlauer has officially been introduced as the new owner of the Ottawa Senators. The announcement, which came with a presser and a chance to introduce himself and meet the media for the first time on Friday, marks a significant transition for the franchise, with Andlauer poised to bring fresh perspectives and energy to the team.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman expressed his confidence in Andlauer and his partners, highlighting their suitability for the franchise. “The best days of this franchise are yet to come,” Bettman proclaimed, setting the stage for an exciting new era for the Senators.

Andlauer, addressing the enthusiastic fanbase and the entire Ottawa-Gatineau community, expressed his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to take the reins of the Senators. He emphasized the remarkable nature of the organization, from the dedicated players to the passionate staff and fanbase.

He also extended his appreciation to the NHL and the Melnyk family for entrusting him with the stewardship of the franchise. He recognized the role of his equity partners and advisors, emphasizing their commitment to achieving success both on and off the ice for the National Capital Region.

In his statement, Andlauer conveyed his eagerness to start this new chapter, underlining the incredible excitement surrounding the franchise, the fans, and the community. His rallying cry of “Go Sens Go!” resonated with supporters, setting the tone for a promising future. He said, “Cyril and I will create a culture that cares”. “We will be best in class” and “let’s bring the Cup back to Ottawa”

Andlauer’s arrival in Ottawa brings with it a belief in the team’s potential and an underdog spirit. He acknowledged the unique position of the Senators, situated between the major hockey markets of Toronto and Montreal. Saying both teams and cities think they are the “center of the Universe”, it was his mission to set a standard in Ottawa that makes fans see things differently. With unwavering determination, he expressed his intention to prove the doubters wrong and establish the Senators as a force to be reckoned with.

Cyril Leeder Named President and CEO

In another significant development, Cyril Leeder has been officially named President and CEO of the Ottawa Senators. Leeder, who was previously fired by former owner Eugene Melnyk in 2017, has now been reinstated by the new ownership led by Michael Andlauer. Leeder’s return aligns with the underdog ethos that Andlauer aims to instill in the franchise, as he recognizes the passion and resilience that characterize Ottawa.

With Michael Andlauer at the helm and Cyril Leeder in a leadership role, the Ottawa Senators are poised for a transformative journey, one that promises to bring renewed hope and excitement to fans and the Ottawa-Gatineau community.

