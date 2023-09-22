Ducks Squeezing Trevor Zegras, Sabres Have Rumored Interest

As the Anaheim Ducks gear up for the start of their training camp this week, contract negotiations with their two promising young stars, Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale, have hit a snag. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported on Tuesday’s edition of “Insider Trading” that the Ducks are far from reaching a deal with either player, signaling a potentially contentious negotiation process ahead.
As is specifically pertains to Zegras, reports have emerged suggesting that the Ducks are taking a hardline approach in contract talks, offering the dynamic star a deal in the range of $3 million to $4 million per year. This revelation, attributed to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports, has raised eyebrows in the hockey world, as Zegras is widely regarded as one of the NHL’s rising stars.
Zegras, at the tender age of 22, has already made a significant impact in the league, posting back-to-back 60-point seasons and finishing as the Calder Trophy runner-up in 2022. With 139 points in just 180 career games, he has solidified his place as the Ducks’ top-line center and is known for his electrifying style of play.
The Ducks’ decision to squeeze him is particularly surprising given their ample salary cap space, with approximately $16.6 million available, according to Cap Friendly. General manager Pat Verbeek had previously stated that negotiations for both players wouldn’t take place during the season. If true, the two sides are getting awfully close to their being a problem since camps have begun.
The situation is further complicated by the fact that both Zegras and Drysdale have been eligible to sign extensions for over 14 months, since July 13th, 2022. Their absence from on-ice team activities at the start of training camp is less than ideal, especially with a new coach taking the helm. As a result, trade rumors have started to surface, particularly in respect to Zegras, where another report notes that the Buffalo Sabres are showing interest. This development adds an intriguing subplot to the ongoing negotiations, as the Ducks must now consider the possibility of losing their budding superstar to another team if a deal cannot be reached.
Still A Handul of RFAs Not Signed
The Ducks are not the only team facing contract uncertainties as training camps commence across the NHL. Notable restricted free agents like Tim Berni (Columbus) and Shane Pinto (Ottawa) are still awaiting new deals. These situations often lead to speculation and discussions among fans and insiders alike. There has been plenty of trade talk surrounding Pinto this summer as well.
As the countdown to the new NHL season continues, all eyes are on Anaheim to see how the Ducks will navigate these contract talks and whether they can secure the futures of two of their brightest talents in Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale.
