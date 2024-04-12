McDavid to Sit Again for Oilers Who Face Coyotes on Friday

Connor McDavid was on the ice ahead of the Edmonton Oilers’ optional skate this morning. He looked solid and was moving fine. Still, he’s not going to play as the Oilers take on the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night. McDavid says “I won’t go tonight. We will see about tomorrow. We are going day-by-day,” When asked about the status of his injury, he confirmed that it was a lingering injury and a bit of a new issue that popped up in last week’s game against the Calgary Flames. “A little bit of both,” he said.
He added that he’s pretty confident he’ll be healed up and good to go for playoffs.
“I never want to miss games…but at the end of the day we are after bigger things here and everyone being healthy is priority number one.” McDavid and the Oilers choosing to keep him out of game action is a precautionary move. If this were the playoffs, he would be in. And, while the Oilers are winning games and playing a team like the Coyotes, who they have a solid record against, there’s no need to rush him back.
McDavid Would Rather Win When It Counts
McDavid was in the race for the Art Ross Trophy and is looking to hit the 100-assist mark on the season. That said, personal accolades mean little in comparison to his desire to take the team far in the playoffs and compete for the Stanley Cup. The healthier he is in the post-season, the better the Oilers chances. He’ll take playoff success over points and awards any day.
“I just want to feel my best,” said McDavid. The Oilers are 6-3-1 in their last 10. Winning or losing this game versus the Coyotes is not a deal-breaker. No need to rush anything.
