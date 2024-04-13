Connor McDavid will sit out tonight according to Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch. This will be the third straight game McDavid has missed, the coach saying his captain is taking extra time and making sure his nagging injury issue is completely behind him.

The Oilers play the Vancouver Canucks in a game that could go a long way to helping Edmonton overtake Vancouver for first in the Pacific Division. The Oilers can’t pass Vancouver tonight, but should Edmonton win, they would be one point back with games in hand. The Oilers have to win to have any chance at first place. Having McDavid in the lineup would be helpful, but he and the team have decided having him fully healthy for the playoffs is far more important.

No doubt, as much as this might be the franchise playing things safe, fans will inevitably worry that missing three games is a sign that things are worse off than McDavid and the organization are letting on.

McDavid Is Close, Should Play Final Two Games of the Year

McDavid took the optional skate this morning for the Oilers. He’s close to returning. If this were a playoff game or it meant being in or out of the post-season, McDavid would likely play. But, because this game means little more than creeping closer to first in the division, the organization is taking a cautious approach.

Worst case scenario, the Oilers draw the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the playoffs. Edmonton has had LA’s number in recent seasons. They don’t mind that matchup.

McDavid has 130 points on the season. Only three of them have come against the Canucks this season.

