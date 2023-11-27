After a five-point performance on Sunday night, (and 9 points in two games), Connor McDavid was asked about how he’s feeling and if the Edmonton Oilers were finding their game again. Saying that sometimes the bounces going in, he noted that it helps that everyone is playing a little bit better and making more plays. McDavid talked with Gene Principe about the chances of making the playoffs and suggested people don’t rule them out.
When asked if he feels like the Oilers of last year are starting to show up, McDavid noted, “You know, we’re a long ways from that. We’re just taking it one day at a time. I look back at last year and we’re 10 after 20, we’re five points back of that. Not ideal, but certainly, by no means are we dead in the water.”
McDavid accumulated a total of nine points throughout the entire month of October. Remarkably, in the past 48 hours alone, he has matched that impressive point tally. McDavid has rediscovered his offensive prowess in a significant manner.
Oilers Starting to Find Their Game
In the two games that McDavid posted his nine points, the Oilers have scored a combined 13 goals. McDavid has posted an impressive three goals and nine assists in his recent four games, propelling him from a shared 91st spot in the scoring rankings to a tie for 13th. Zach Hyman said, “You can’t contain him for too long.. he’s just the best player in the world.”
Meanwhile, Evander Kane has netted seven goals in as many games, while Hyman boasts eight goals in his last nine games and has recorded four goals and three assists in his most recent three outings.
Evan Bouchard has started to find his way a bit on defense (still not perfect) and is currently on a six-game point streak. Finally, Stuart Skinner has started to pick up wins and appears calm. There’s plenty of ground to make up in the Western Conference and the Oilers will have a real test on Tuesday when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights, but if they can win that game, some will say they’re back.
