“I Like the Goals More”: McDavid Sets New Scoring Target for 2025-26

Connor McDavid has already redefined what it means to be a modern NHL superstar — but heading into the 2025-26 season, the Edmonton Oilers captain is setting his sights on upping his goal-scoring numbers.

During an interview with Sportsnet’s Mark Spector, McDavid revealed he wants to prove that his 50-goal season wasn’t a one-time feat.

“I want to prove that scoring 50 or 60 is not a one-off,” McDavid said, with his dog Lenny barking in the background. “I’ve had 50 goals, and I’ve had 100 assists, and I like the goals a little bit more.”

Of course, his personal acheievement come secondary to the Oilers winning a Stanley Cup. That’s his goal. As Elliotte Friedman noted in his latest 32 Thoughts podcast, “When someone asks me what this is all about, it’s two losses in a row in the Finals, and he can’t freakin stand it. It makes him crazy.”

Still, McDavid is aware that his goal scoring has a direct impact on how well the Oilers do this season. 26, which is what he scored last season, just isn’t enough.

It’s Time McDavid Be More Assertive

Now 28 and entering his 10th season as Oilers captain, McDavid admitted he’s thinking differently about his offensive approach. While he remains the NHL’s most dangerous playmaker, he plans to be more assertive with his own scoring chances.

“I have times where I get the puck in good spots and I’m thinking, ‘What’s the next play?’ when I should be thinking, ‘I’m going to score here, I’m going to shoot, or I’m going to take this to the net,’” he explained. “That’s when my game is at its best. Maybe I’ve been a little too pass-first the last couple of years.”

McDavid intends to score 50 goals this coming season

The comments come just months after Edmonton’s bitter Stanley Cup Final loss to Florida, a defeat McDavid says reinforced the need for a “championship mindset.” The Oilers captain emphasized that his team must dictate play at a level “nobody can touch” if they want to take the final step. That includes himself, and he believes he’s got more to give, especially in bigger moments like the Final, where the Panthers did a very good job at limiting his chances.

With more goals and more urgency to score more goals, the rest of the NHL is in trouble. McDavid wants to know the Oilers are a contender every year, but he’s also aware that his personal evolution could be the Oilers’ biggest weapon in another run at the Cup.

