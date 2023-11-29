McDavid Stays Hot, Depth Helps as Oilers Beat Golden Knights 5-4

In a nail-biting showdown at Rogers Place, the Edmonton Oilers clinched a thrilling victory against the Vegas Golden Knights, winning 5-4 in overtime. The game showcased the Oilers’ resilience as the Golden Knights mounted a comeback to tie it in the third period, forcing the match into overtime and eventually a shootout.

Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins proved instrumental in securing the win, both scoring crucial goals in the shootout. In regulation, McDavid’s stellar performance continued, recording his third consecutive three-point game. This marked the third straight game in which McDavid achieved a three-point period. He’s accumulated an impressive 12 points over the Oilers’ three-game winning streak. He scored a goal and had two assists against Vegas.

The supporting cast also stepped up for the Oilers, with Sam Gagner, Mattias Janmark, and Evander Kane finding the back of the net. Notably, Janmark filled in admirably on the top line in place of the sidelined Zach Hyman (out due to illness), contributing a crucial goal.

The Oilers are feeling good about their play. Mattias Ekholm highlighted the positive aspects of the Oilers’ current form, praising the team’s overall performance. “There’s a lot of things to like about our game right now.”

Oilers’ goaltender Stuart Skinner stopped 23 of 27 shots.

Oilers Found a Way To Overcome Late Adversity

Despite some contentious officiating with soft calls going both ways and a few overlooked infractions, especially late in the game, the Oilers showcased their determination to secure the win. With the victory, the Oilers improved their record to 8-12-1 and now find themselves only five points out of a playoff spot.

With 61 games remaining in the season, the Oilers know they aren’t out of the mix. As the team continues to build momentum, it’s clear that this season is far from over, and the Oilers are poised for an exciting and competitive journey ahead. The team’s play has picked up and a number of individual players have stepped up as well.

