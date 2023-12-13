Maple Leafs Open to Substantial Offer to Land Top Trade Target

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to have their sights set on defenseman Chris Tanev, who fortunately escaped a serious injury and is now listed as day-to-day. Despite the potential risks of another injury, the Calgary Flames appear in no hurry to trade him, presenting the Maple Leafs with a strategic dilemma.

Pierre LeBrun, an NHL insider, has delved into the dilemma surrounding Tanev’s trade value and what the Maple Leafs might be willing to offer up in order to change Calgary’s mind about an imminent trade.

LeBrun explains:

“I think if the Leafs were willing to move their June first-rounder, they could potentially entice the Flames into getting this done sooner rather than later. Too rich a price? Maybe. But Ben Chiarot , a similar type of defenseman who was also a pending UFA, went for a first-round pick two seasons ago from Montreal to Florida. David Savard , another rugged, physical, shot-blocking defenseman, also went for a first-rounder from Columbus (via Detroit) to Tampa Bay at the trade deadline in 2020-21, so I don’t think it’s completely greedy for the Flames to be thinking first, even if they end up settling for a second and/or a prospect instead.”

It’s a high cost the Leafs would have to pay, and one they really don’t want to. Previous reports from Elliotte Friedman note that this might not be the year Toronto moves first-round picks or goes all in on rentals. For now, that’s what Tanev is, unless he signs an extension.

Can The Maple Leafs Afford Not To Make The Offer?

Thanks to Calgary’s desire to be patient, the Maple Leafs may need to offer a substantial package to convince the Flames to part with their defenseman. LeBrun notes the Flames would ideally like to re-sign Tanev in the summer, something that the Leafs need to be cautious of. Tanev is poised to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Giving up important assets just to lose the player would be counterproductive for Treliving.

But, it might be worth the risk. Should Tanev join the Maple Leafs, he could easily slot into the team’s top three defensemen, particularly given his ability to log around 20 minutes of ice time per night. He’s exactly what the Leafs are looking for and as the season rolls along, the price is only going to increase if Tanev stays healthy.

