Max Pacioretty Leaning Toward Return to Maple Leafs

Veteran forward Max Pacioretty may be back in blue and white next season. The Toronto Maple Leafs have a long to-do list, and somewhere near the top is addressing the future of the winger, who needed some time to think about whether he was going to keep playing in the NHL.

According to The Athletic’s James Mirtle, who attended the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo this past weekend, the 36-year-old is likely to stick around. Mirtle writes, “One piece of good news over the past few days is that UFA Max Pacioretty is leaning toward a return after the Leafs expressed considerable interest in keeping him following a terrific postseason, according to a league source.”

What Is Pacioretty Worth to the Maple Leafs?

Figuring out what Pacioretty is worth could pose a challenge. Injuries remain an issue, and it seems inevitable he will miss time. However, when he plays, he tends to produce. He returned in time for the playoffs and posted three goals and five assists in 11 games.

There’s also the matter of where his head will be about how badly he wants to be playing. “This year was very difficult for me, being away from my family,” Pacioretty said on May 20. “I’m really excited to just get home and be with them… But in terms of playing, that’s difficult to answer right now.” What happens if he gets partway into the season and has mentally checked out?

Signed to a one-year, $873,770 deal last season, is he open to another low-cost deal, even with a rising salary cap? So too, Leafs GM Brad Treliving has several roster decisions to make, particularly with Mitch Marner and John Tavares nearing free agency. There’s also the matter of getting Matthew Knies signed.

Toronto may also take a run at a big-ticket name like Brad Marchand. Depending on the kind of deal Pacioretty is open to signing, it might make it more or less realistic that he re-signs.

