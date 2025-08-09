Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Weighs Surgery Decision: Miss Regular or Post Season?
Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk is weighing offseason surgery for a torn adductor, a move that could sideline him for up to three months.
Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk is still weighing whether to undergo offseason surgery for a torn adductor muscle — a choice that could sideline him for the first two to three months of the 2025–26 NHL season, according to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski.
Tkachuk sustained the injury during the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in February. He missed the rest of the regular season but suited up for all 23 of Florida’s Stanley Cup playoff games. Remarkably, the forward tied for the team lead in postseason scoring, posting eight goals and 23 points despite entering the playoffs after a three-month layoff.
Surgery would likely give Tkachuk the best chance at a full recovery, but the timeline would leave Florida without one of its most dynamic offensive weapons for a significant stretch. Even after missing the final 30 regular-season games, the St. Louis native still finished third on the Panthers in scoring with 57 points. No, Tkachuk hampers the Panthers’ chances of once again being a dominant force in 2025-26.
Would He Be Better to Miss Regular Season Games or Risk Postseason Issues?
Tkachuk has earned a reputation for playing through pain, but the decision isn’t without risk. Playing through the injury could limit his effectiveness and still leave him needing surgery later in the year — potentially cutting into another portion of the season.
For Panthers fans, the situation creates uncertainty ahead of training camp, they are one of three teams over the salary cap ceiling and need to get under it prior to puck drop. Placing Tkachuk on LTIR solves their issues temporarily. If he starts the year, the Panthers likely need to make a trade.
Tkachuk’s choice in the coming weeks will have a ripple effect not only on Florida’s early-season push in the standings, but also on how the defending two-time Stanley Cup champions prepare the roster. For now, both the Panthers and their fans are left waiting on one of the team’s biggest offseason decisions.
