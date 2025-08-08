Columbus Blue Jackets
Rising Cap Could Push Fantilli Toward Costly Deal in Columbus
Adam Fantilli’s next contract might not follow the typical path for a young star—and there’s a strategic reason why.
Columbus Blue Jackets fans are hoping Adam Fantilli signs a long-term contract extension soon—but the rising cap may push the 20-year-old star toward a shorter bridge deal instead.
Fantilli, entering the final year of his entry-level contract, is eligible to sign an extension this summer. While general manager Don Waddell would love to lock him up for eight years—the maximum under current CBA rules—both he and Fantilli’s agent, Pat Brisson, may be looking at a shorter-term agreement.
“With young players, it can be hard to do long-term deals, because he might feel like he’s leaving money on the table,” Waddell said. “The good thing in dealing with (Pat Brisson), he’s very much a straight shooter. I’ve known Pat for years, and we’ve done a lot of deals together. He’s going to tell me how (Fantilli) feels, what he’s thinking, that stuff. There’s always a way to get contracts done. It’s give-and-take in every deal.”
With the salary cap projected to rise from $95.5 million to $113.5 million by 2027-28, a long-term deal could leave Fantilli underpaid just as he enters his prime.
After a breakout 31-goal sophomore season, Fantilli’s stock is climbing fast. He led the Blue Jackets in goals over the final 51 games and is viewed as their top-line center of the future. But with NHL revenues—and salaries—expected to skyrocket, a bridge deal could give Fantilli the chance to cash in later, once his value becomes clearer.
Waddell told reporters that he’s “good with a bridge” and that it “makes a lot of sense,” noting that it gives Fantilli time to further establish himself. Both sides seem to understand that there’s security in a long-term deal, but even at $8 million per year, it could turn into a bargain and players aren’t often looking to land on the best value contracts list.
As one of the league’s brightest young stars, Fantilli is in a unique position to bet on himself, and it will be intriguing to see how much more that costs the Blue Jackets in the long run.
Next: Maple Leafs May Be Better Without Marner—But Not in the Way Fans Think
More News
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 18 seconds ago
Rising Cap Could Push Fantilli Toward Costly Deal in Columbus
Adam Fantilli’s next contract might not follow the typical path for a young star—and...
-
NHL News/ 53 minutes ago
Brady Tkachuk Trade Buzz Met with Strong Response from His Dad
Brady Tkachuk trade buzz picked up this summer, but his father Keith Tkachuk insists...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Report: Internal Frustration Brewing After Oilers Trade Evander Kane
Former Oilers coach Paul Coffey reportedly pushed back against an Evander Kane trade, leading...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 20 hours ago
Do Hurricanes Have What Oilers Need in Suggested Bouchard Trade?
A former NHLer says the Oilers should’ve traded Evan Bouchard and used his $10.5M...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
2 Scenarios Where Oilers Could Push for Unthinkable McDavid Trade
Is there a scenario where the Edmonton Oilers would actually initiate trade talks for...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 1 day ago
Red Wings, Canadiens Among 3 Teams in on Mason McTavish Trade
Mason McTavish remains unsigned in Anaheim, and teams like the Red Wings, Canadiens, and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Draisaitl’s Honeymoon Has Everyone Talking About McDavid’s Future
What does it mean that Connor McDavid is hanging with Leon Draisatl during his...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Vitali Kravtsov Returns to NHL with Canucks With Key UFA Clause
After a better season in the KHL, Vitali Kravtsov returns to Vancouver on a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers New Signing Ranked Among NHL’s Worst-Contracts
A new contract earns a D- grade, dragging down the Oilers’ otherwise stellar cap...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 days ago
Bruins’ Trade Window Closing: Swayman Needs Early Bounce-Back
A pivotal season ahead could determine whether the Bruins stay committed long-term to Jeremy...