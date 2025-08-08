Rising Cap Could Push Fantilli Toward Costly Deal in Columbus

Columbus Blue Jackets fans are hoping Adam Fantilli signs a long-term contract extension soon—but the rising cap may push the 20-year-old star toward a shorter bridge deal instead.

Fantilli, entering the final year of his entry-level contract, is eligible to sign an extension this summer. While general manager Don Waddell would love to lock him up for eight years—the maximum under current CBA rules—both he and Fantilli’s agent, Pat Brisson, may be looking at a shorter-term agreement.

“With young players, it can be hard to do long-term deals, because he might feel like he’s leaving money on the table,” Waddell said. “The good thing in dealing with (Pat Brisson), he’s very much a straight shooter. I’ve known Pat for years, and we’ve done a lot of deals together. He’s going to tell me how (Fantilli) feels, what he’s thinking, that stuff. There’s always a way to get contracts done. It’s give-and-take in every deal.”

With the salary cap projected to rise from $95.5 million to $113.5 million by 2027-28, a long-term deal could leave Fantilli underpaid just as he enters his prime.

After a breakout 31-goal sophomore season, Fantilli’s stock is climbing fast. He led the Blue Jackets in goals over the final 51 games and is viewed as their top-line center of the future. But with NHL revenues—and salaries—expected to skyrocket, a bridge deal could give Fantilli the chance to cash in later, once his value becomes clearer.

Waddell told reporters that he’s “good with a bridge” and that it “makes a lot of sense,” noting that it gives Fantilli time to further establish himself. Both sides seem to understand that there’s security in a long-term deal, but even at $8 million per year, it could turn into a bargain and players aren’t often looking to land on the best value contracts list.

As one of the league’s brightest young stars, Fantilli is in a unique position to bet on himself, and it will be intriguing to see how much more that costs the Blue Jackets in the long run.

