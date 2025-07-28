Teased Trade Would Shake Up Oilers Youth Movement This Season

Matt Savoie is expected to play a major role in the Edmonton Oilers’ lineup this season—but that could change if the team shifts from development mode to all-in contention, where patience wears thin. In other words, the Oilers will start the season with Savoie a part of their youth movement, but if things turn south, he could be a trade candidate, derailing the organization’s summer plans.

Does Matt Savoie factor into Oilers trade deadline plans?

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic reports that Savoie, a former first-round pick, will be given every opportunity to earn a spot on one of the Oilers’ top two lines this fall. He’s done about all he can do in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors. Now, the 21-year-old winger appears ready to make the full-time jump to the NHL. A young player couldn’t ask for a better opportunity than to establish a strong foothold skating alongside Leon Draisaitl on Edmonton’s second line.

“Draisaitl’s ability to perform well with anyone should be a great boost for the rookie Matt Savoie,” Mitchell wrote, adding that Savoie “likely gets the first big push” among Edmonton’s forward prospects.

But there’s a catch.

What Happens if Savoie Struggles?

With fellow rookie Ike Howard also in the mix and Edmonton chasing a Stanley Cup, the Oilers may not have the luxury of developing two young wingers simultaneously. Mitchell suggests that if Savoie struggles to find his footing—or if the Oilers need immediate help—he could be “cashed for a more established veteran.”

Does that lead the Oilers to abandon their game plan, with youth and experience working together as the key to winning? Edmonton wants speed and skill, with energy throughout the lineup. The Oilers tried established veterans last season, and it didn’t work. Going back to it if times get tough could be an issue in a couple of years’ time.

Savoie’s offensive upside makes him an intriguing long-term piece, potentially even a future replacement for Zach Hyman on the top line. But Edmonton’s window to win is now, and GM Stan Bowman may be forced to choose between keeping a strong young player in the system or giving him up for a temporary fix.

A trade involving Savoie would certainly shake up the Oilers’ youth strategy. The hope is that it never comes to that. The real test will be how patient the organization can be when he inevitably goes on a bit of a cold streak.

