Edmonton Oilers
Teased Trade Would Shake Up Oilers Youth Movement This Season
Youth will get an opportunity in Edmonton, but how long do the Oilers wait to make a trade for veteran help if that youth struggles?
Matt Savoie is expected to play a major role in the Edmonton Oilers’ lineup this season—but that could change if the team shifts from development mode to all-in contention, where patience wears thin. In other words, the Oilers will start the season with Savoie a part of their youth movement, but if things turn south, he could be a trade candidate, derailing the organization’s summer plans.
Allan Mitchell of The Athletic reports that Savoie, a former first-round pick, will be given every opportunity to earn a spot on one of the Oilers’ top two lines this fall. He’s done about all he can do in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors. Now, the 21-year-old winger appears ready to make the full-time jump to the NHL. A young player couldn’t ask for a better opportunity than to establish a strong foothold skating alongside Leon Draisaitl on Edmonton’s second line.
“Draisaitl’s ability to perform well with anyone should be a great boost for the rookie Matt Savoie,” Mitchell wrote, adding that Savoie “likely gets the first big push” among Edmonton’s forward prospects.
But there’s a catch.
What Happens if Savoie Struggles?
With fellow rookie Ike Howard also in the mix and Edmonton chasing a Stanley Cup, the Oilers may not have the luxury of developing two young wingers simultaneously. Mitchell suggests that if Savoie struggles to find his footing—or if the Oilers need immediate help—he could be “cashed for a more established veteran.”
Does that lead the Oilers to abandon their game plan, with youth and experience working together as the key to winning? Edmonton wants speed and skill, with energy throughout the lineup. The Oilers tried established veterans last season, and it didn’t work. Going back to it if times get tough could be an issue in a couple of years’ time.
Savoie’s offensive upside makes him an intriguing long-term piece, potentially even a future replacement for Zach Hyman on the top line. But Edmonton’s window to win is now, and GM Stan Bowman may be forced to choose between keeping a strong young player in the system or giving him up for a temporary fix.
A trade involving Savoie would certainly shake up the Oilers’ youth strategy. The hope is that it never comes to that. The real test will be how patient the organization can be when he inevitably goes on a bit of a cold streak.
Next: Stuart Skinner “Part of the Ask” in Goalie Upgrade Trade for Oilers
More News
-
NHL News/ 5 hours ago
Positive Update on Kyle Connor Extension Talks with the Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Connor’s extension talks take a positive turn for the Winnipeg Jets as they...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 hours ago
Surprise Name Highlights Scribe’s List of Top Oilers Trade Assets
A surprise name was throw into a list of Oilers trade assets, as Edmonton...
-
New York Rangers/ 22 hours ago
Analyst Eyes Rangers’ Vet as Ideal Maple Leafs Trade Target
Analyst Jay Rosehill believes the Maple Leafs should target a Rangers center in a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Oilers Could Offer a Veteran Forward a Better Shot… Somewhere Else
With a crowded forward group and limited cap space, the Oilers may look to...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 1 day ago
Sabres Sign Former Leafs Defenseman Timmins to 2-Yr Deal
The Sabres inked defenseman Conor Timmins to a two-year, $4.4 million deal, strengthening the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Who Blinks First?: 2026 UFA Market Set for Chain Reaction
Several big NHL stars are eligible for free agency in 2026, but no one...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Is Now the Time for the Oilers to Buy Low on $26M Goalie?
With few goaltending upgrades left on the market, the Oilers could take a calculated...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 3 days ago
Proposed Matheson Trade Makes Little Sense for Canadiens or Maple Leafs
A proposed trade sending Mike Matheson from the Canadiens to the Maple Leafs ultimately...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Rumored Targets to Fill “Marner-Sized Hole” on Maple Leafs’ Roster
The Toronto Maple Leafs are still looking to fill a Marner-sized-hole on the roster....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
‘In What World Does This Make Sense?????’: Oilers and $63M Forward
According to some, throw out the idea that the Edmonton Oilers should pursue a...