Stuart Skinner “Part of the Ask” in Goalie Upgrade Trade for Oilers

Stuart Skinner’s place with the Edmonton Oilers is perhaps less certain than it’s ever been. The expectation seems to be that he will start the season for the team, but in a recent post, The Athletic columnist Allan Mitchell wrote, “Skinner could be involved in a trade for a goalie upgrade. He would be part of the ask.”

Given Skinner’s role in back-to-back Stanley Cup Final runs and his team-friendly $2.6 million cap hit, it’s not going to be easy to part with an effective netminder at a low cap hit for a bigger swing. But with new GM Stan Bowman openly evaluating the goaltending depth chart, the Oilers seem willing to explore every option in their all-in pursuit of a Cup.

Stuart Skinner to be included in goalie trade for Oilers

Skinner, 25, has logged 50 playoff games over the past three seasons and proven capable of carrying a heavy load. Yet his playoff inconsistency has left some wondering if the Oilers need a more dependable presence in net. But, it’s not as simple as moving out the backup, keeping Skinner, and getting a clear upgrade. More likely, any team giving Edmonton a true No. 1 is going to want Skinner back as part of the trade.

For example, there’s no way the New York Islanders are moving Ilya Sorokin without another plan between the pipes. Jeremy Swayman isn’t coming from Boston unless the Bruins know they have a starter in place for when Swayman is gone. If the Sabres were to trade Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, they’d need a goalie to replace him. This is not to say any of these teams are looking to trade their starters or that serious conversations have been had with the Oilers, but you get the point.

There’s risk in moving a young, affordable starter, but if Bowman believes a goaltending upgrade is the missing piece, Skinner’s inclusion could be what seals a blockbuster.

Next: Surprise Name Highlights Scribe’s List of Top Oilers Trade Assets

