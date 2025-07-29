Edmonton Oilers
Insider: Oilers to Finalize 5 Key Extensions Within Next 4 Weeks
Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer predicts GM Stan Bowman could finalize extensions for five key Oilers by August 28.
As the Edmonton Oilers gear up for the 2025-26 season, contract talks are heating up behind the scenes. On a recent episode of Oilers Now, Bob Stauffer laid out a scenario in which the team could finalize extensions for several key players, including Vasily Podkolzin, Jake Walman, Mattias Ekholm, head coach Kris Knoblauch, and Connor McDavid.
The front office appears focused on securing its core well ahead of training camp. But what kind of contracts will each player sign, and how will their value shape the Oilers’ long-term cap picture?
"I could foresee a scenario where extensions are done on…"
Oilers Now host @Bob_Stauffer speaks on potential @EdmontonOilers contract extensions.
Powered by @LegacyHCYeg ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/n4yV4BGvBr
“Let’s say by August 28th, which is a Thursday, a month from today, I could foresee a scenario where extensions are done on Podkolzin, Walman, Ekholm… oh, and McDavid. So I’m not moving off it, Seravalli and I both said it’s 100% that Connor would re-sign. All along, nothing was happening before Leon’s wedding, we could see some traction occurring after that. … Oh, and a potential extension for Kris Knoblauch.”
Stauffer also noted that Brett Kulak was going to have a decision to make. Stauffer said he was driving with Gerry Johannson (Kulak’s agent) this week and would have a much better idea of where those contract talks might be at.
What Kind of Contract Does Each Oiler Sign?
Every player mentioned by Stauffer is playing on the final season of their current contract. Each is open to re-signing with the Oilers, and the team is looking to retain as many as possible. The question becomes what type of deal each is offered and signs.
For McDavid, the longer the better. The Oilers might also try to get Jake Walman inked to a longer-term contract to save money on his annual average salary.
When it comes to Mattias Ekholm, the extension might be shorter given his age and recent injury issues. Podkolzin is a player the Oilers like, but will he receive a longer-term deal like Trent Frederic, who got a long-term deal as the cap rises? Or do the Oilers remain hesitant until they know exactly what they have? Kulak is a solid player, but likely no more than a five or six on the depth chart of the Oilers’ blue line.
Next: Oilers Among 6 Teams Who Could Face Major Overhaul After 2026
