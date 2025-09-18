Chicago Blackhawks
Sam Rinzel: A Diamond in the Blackhawks’ System
Learn about Sam Rinzel and his promising future with the Blackhawks after impressing in his first nine NHL games.
A player in the Chicago Blackhawks system getting a lot of buzz is Sam Rinzel. Despite only playing nine games in the NHL, he registered five assists in those appearances, and several reports say he looks to be a massive piece of the Blackhawks’ rebuild.
Mark Lazerus of The Athletic writes: “Nine games later, he was the Blackhawks’ No. 1 defenseman, quarterbacking the top power play, averaging 24 minutes, with fans and pundits penciling him in as a lock for opening night and the 15 or so opening nights that will follow.”
His size—along with being a right-handed, right-side defenseman—makes him a gem in the Blackhawks’ prospect pool, which also includes the likes of Nolan Allan, Artyom Levshunov, Wyatt Kaiser, and perhaps their most trusted young defenseman, Alex Vlasic.
How Did We Get Here with Rinzel
Sam Rinzel was drafted 25th overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft from the University of Minnesota, where he registered 79 games played, 12 goals, and 48 assists for 60 points in two NCAA seasons as a defenseman—no small feat. With his call-up to the NHL at the end of last season, he did nothing but impress. Lazerus adds, “He never played fewer than 20 minutes in those first nine NHL games, quickly ascending the depth chart.”
Sam Rinzel at Blackhawks prospect camp on 9/12/25
Going into next season, Rinzel looks most likely to end up being a full-time NHL defenseman, playing with either Kevin Korchinski or Alex Vlasic as his defensive partner. This will help improve his two-way game, whether he is paired with the two-way giant in Vlasic or the younger, more offensive-minded Korchinski.
Final Notes
Rinzel has come a long way in the Blackhawks system, and now his time to shine has arrived. Some fans online are even calling him a sleeper pick for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s top rookie. With a full-time opportunity in Chicago, Rinzel is determined to make a real impact this season. And if he spends any time in the AHL, Blackhawks fans shouldn’t worry—it likely won’t be for long.
