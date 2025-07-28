Anaheim Ducks
Mason McTavish Emerging as a Plan B for Canadiens in Big Trade
The Montreal Canadiens could shift focus to Ducks forward Mason McTavish as a promising long-term solution at second-line center.
The Montreal Canadiens continue to keep their eyes open for an opportunity to add a second-line center. The organization has been linked to rumors surrounding Nazem Kadri of the Calgary Flames, but Anaheim Ducks forward Mason McTavish could be a viable Plan B.
Nick Suzuki has firmly established himself as Montreal’s top-line center after an 89-point season, but the team lacks a solid and consistently productive center behind him. While Kadri would be a solid fit for the Canadiens, the Flames aren’t necessarily eager to move him. He’s reportedly open to waiving for the Habs, but his contract and the Flames’ unpredictable direction make acquiring him anything but straightforward.
Enter Mason McTavish—a 21-year-old center with size, skill, and a promising two-way game. NHL insider Jeff Marek recently stated on the Sekeres & Price Show that McTavish is “probably the most available he’s ever been,” suggesting the Ducks could be open to moving the young forward as they reshape their roster under GM Pat Verbeek.
Montreal might find McTavish a more realistic and sustainable target than Kadri. As a restricted free agent, he needs a new deal, but he’s younger, under team control, and could grow into a core piece alongside Suzuki and Cole Caufield. While trades for young centers are rare, the Ducks are eager to turn the corner and compete, potentially opening the door for such a deal.
Heavy.com floated a hypothetical involving veterans going to Anaheim in exchange for McTavish, but even without dissecting the return of Mike Matheson and Josh Anderson, the idea highlights how Montreal might try to construct an offer.
If Kadri proves too costly or simply unavailable, Kent Hughes may be wise to pivot toward McTavish—especially with Montreal aiming to take another step into contention over the next few seasons.
