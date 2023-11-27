Coach St. Louis on Canadiens’ Slafkovsky: Still Figuring It Out

Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis recently shared insights into the development of 19-year-old Juraj Slafkovsky. Slafkovsky was the Canadiens’ first pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. What does St. Louis say are the areas the young player needs to work on?
In the interview below, Coach St. Louis highlighted that the young player has the potential but now he needs to work on areas for his own growth.
Slafkovsky Needs to Harness His Skills
St. Louis emphasized that Slafkovsky needs to harness his skills effectively on the ice. While he acknowledged Slafkovsky’s strengths, including his skating ability and size, the coach stressed the need for the young player to play within the game’s structure.
“It’s not about running around and hitting people,” St. Louis noted. Instead, he encouraged Slafkovsky to focus on strategic plays during specific moments in a shift. Using his reach and size effectively, Slafkovsky can disrupt opponents and contribute positively to the team’s performance.
All these critiques aside, St. Louis recognized that Slafkovsky was only 19 years old. As a result, he’s still adapting to the demands of playing hockey at the NHL level. The coach stuck up for his young player a little bit by highlighting the challenge of adjusting to new roles and responsibilities, particularly for players who might not have experienced such assignments before.
Although Slafkovsky’s Learning Curve is Steep, He’ll Figure It Out
Despite occasional hesitations and the learning curve associated with transitioning to the NHL, St. Louis was confident about Slafkovsky’s abilities. The coach believed the young player needed to continue to figure out when to employ specific skills and strategies. He also emphasized the importance of adapting to the pace and demands of professional hockey.
The Bottom Line Lesson from Coach St. Louis to His Young Player
In essence, St. Louis believes that Slafkovsky is a player with tremendous potential. He has a variety of tools that, when utilized effectively, could contribute significantly to the Canadiens’ success on the ice.
The implication is that Coach St. Louis does not believe that Slafkovskt hasn’t yet reached the end of his development. However, as tough as that might seem, it will be something the promising young talent needs to engage as he navigates the challenges of playing in the NHL.
