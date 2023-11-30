Oilers Scout Canadiens v. Blue Jackets: Merzlikins & Montembeault

Recent reports from Eric Engels of Sportsnet and Mark Spector highlight the active scouting presence of the Edmonton Oilers at the Montreal Canadiens vs. Columbus Blue Jackets game on Wednesday night. Assistant GM Brad Holland, pro scout Warren Rychel, and goaltending scout Jeff Salajko were in attendance. Reports are they were there to witness the matchup between netminders Elvis Merzlikins and Sam Montembeault. Aaron Portzline of The Athletic further fueled speculation, noting that this marked the Oilers’ second consecutive game in Columbus. He the noted, “Gentlemen, start your rumors.”

The Blue Jackets, currently struggling with a 7-12-4 record, may have become a potential trade partner for the Oilers. After scratching star player Patrik Laine and adjusting playing time for Johnny Gaudreau, the Blue Jackets find themselves in a state of uncertainty. It’s not clear what their future direction is. And, it’s not clear where Merzlikins fits into it. He has three seasons remaining on a deal that pays him $5.4 million. The Blue Jackets have ample space to maneuver and could be enticed to take Jack Campbell back in a deal. That is, if the price was right.

Meanwhile, Elliotte Friedman recently revealed that the Oilers had been in Montreal earlier in the week. They were evaluating all three Canadiens goalies—Jake Allen, Sam Montembeault, and Cayden Primeau. No reported talks had taken place, but the Oilers appear interested in someone. Montembeault stands out as an intriguing option.

Elvis Merzlikins and Sam Montembeault linked to Oilers in trade rumors

Montembeault’s performance in the QMJHL and AHL was mixed, and he’s been up and down in the NHL. But, he garnered attention with a record of 27-40-10 in 86 games after being claimed by the Canadiens before the 2021-22 season.

Is an Oilers Trade More Likely With Canadiens Than Blue Jackets?

Montembeault is the much more affordable option, coming in at $1 million for just this season.

Adding fuel to the trade rumors, TSN’s Darren Dreger threw out the idea of a Montembeault trade to the Oilers that would see Edmonton move prospect Xavier Bourgault. He notes that if Montreal is open to trading Montembeault, the return for the Canadiens would likely be substantial. Dreger speculates that the Oilers could potentially sweeten the deal, possibly turning it into a more significant transaction, even suggesting the term “blockbuster.”

As the trade winds continue to swirl, it remains to be seen whether the Oilers and Canadiens or Oilers abd Blue Jackets will finalize a deal. It’s not even clear who they are looking at. The coming days may provide clarity on any rumored trade.

