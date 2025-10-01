Colorado Avalanche
Martin Necas’ Pending Contract Could Force Avalanche Move
The Colorado Avalanche could face another tough contract dilemma, as Marty Necas may see Kaprizov’s deal as a reason to shoot higher.
It is becoming apparent, following the signing of Kirill Kaprizov, that there will be a trickle-down effect on other pending UFAs and teams who want to sign star players in a rising salary cap era. The impact will be felt especially hard for teams that have players under contract who aren’t entirely sold on sticking with their current club.
Such is the case with Martin Necas and the Colorado Avalanche.
Does Kaprizov’s Deal Change Necas’ Position?
Kparizov’s $17 million AAV deal will send a message to many free agents, some of whom are looking to cash in. Necas is likely going to be a player who uses Kaprizov’s deal as a comparable, even if he’s not in the same price range.
According to Frank Seravalli of Bleacher Report, Necas, a pending unrestricted free agent, will need a new deal before hitting the open market on July 1, 2026. Seravalli suggests the Avalanche might balk at the potential price, particularly if Necas sees the Kaprizov deal and says, ‘I’m at least worth this, if he got that.’
The Avalanche don’t want to lose the player, but they aren’t prepared to get anywhere close to what Necas’ reps might now be asking.
Necas, 26, is wrapping up a two-year bridge deal with a $6.5 million AAV that he signed with the Carolina Hurricanes in July 2024. He was traded to Colorado six months later as part of the Mikko Rantanen deal. Last season, Necas posted 27 goals and 83 points over 79 games split between Carolina and Colorado, adding five points in seven playoff games for the Avalanche.
He’s undoubtedly talented, but there were also whispers that he wasn’t happy with the fit in Colorado. If true, it stands to reason he’ll be asking for the ceiling of what he can get, ready to test the open market if the Avs aren’t willing to play ball.
Is This Another Rantanen Situation with Necas?
Seravalli notes that if Necas produces another point-per-game season, his market value could push his AAV north of $10 million. Ironically, that’s about what the Avalanche were set to pay Rantanen before they felt the need to trade him because it was too much money.
With the salary cap and roster considerations, Colorado may have to make a difficult decision to trade Necas, putting them right back in the same situation they faced when they dealt Rantanen to the Hurricanes in a shocking twist.
