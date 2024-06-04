Marner Set to Play 24-25 Season Before Opting for Trade from Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ front office, headed by GM Brad Treliving and team president Brendan Shanahan, could have avoided what is likely going to be a dramatic summer if they’d opted to trade Mitch Marner before his no-movement clause took effect on July 1. They didn’t. As a result, as the 2024-25 season approaches, the Marner saga is far from resolution. This week, reports suggested Marner’s camp prefers to play out the upcoming season with the Leafs and reassess his situation afterward.

That could include signing an extension or agreeing to a trade.

Marner plans to honor the final year of his contract with the Leafs.



Despite fan speculation, Mitch Marner’s camp is not pursuing trade options or contract extensions. His agent, Darren Ferris, has confirmed there are no active discussions about a potential trade or extension… pic.twitter.com/x5ogpd7KCU — Leafslatest (@Leafslatest) June 4, 2024

Despite fan speculation and the possibility of trade offers, Marner’s agent, Darren Ferris, confirmed there are no ongoing discussions about a trade or contract extension this summer. Marner, a Toronto native, reportedly wishes to start the season with the Leafs and evaluate his future based on the team’s performance and other factors.

Marner’s current contract, with a $10.9 million cap hit and a no-movement clause, provides him substantial leverage. He could choose to play out his deal and test free agency, but such a move might affect his legacy in his hometown, potentially tainting the Marner name in the Toronto market. If he is going to move, he wants a full say over where he goes. If there’s a chance to make it work in Toronto, he wants the opportunity to get the big deal that his star peers have gotten before him.

How Badly Does Marner Want to Stay With the Maple Leafs?

While there is speculation about Marner possibly taking a pay cut to remain with the Leafs, it seems unlikely he would make such a concession. Elliotte Friedman noted on the recent 32 Thoughts podcast that Marner’s reps will do everything they can to avoid him being portrayed in a negative light or be devalued based on his desire to make it work in Toronto. Furthermore, the Leafs’ management may not entertain any deal regardless of Marner’s willingness to negotiate.

Mitch Marner of the Toronto Maple Leafs plans to play out 2024-25 NHL season

Marner’s teammate, John Tavares, also holds a no-movement clause and has expressed no desire to leave Toronto. The stability and leadership he provides might influence Marner’s decision-making process.

As the new season approaches, all eyes will be on Marner and the Leafs’ front office to see how this high-stakes scenario unfolds. Will Marner choose loyalty to his hometown team, or will he seek new opportunities elsewhere? Only time will tell, but for now, Mitch Marner remains committed to his contract in Toronto and seems to have no desire to be flexible in regards to a trade this offseason. He’ll only cross that bridge when he absolutely has to, which technically, is never.

