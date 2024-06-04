Marner Set to Play 24-25 Season Before Opting for Trade from Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ front office, headed by GM Brad Treliving and team president Brendan Shanahan, could have avoided what is likely going to be a dramatic summer if they’d opted to trade Mitch Marner before his no-movement clause took effect on July 1. They didn’t. As a result, as the 2024-25 season approaches, the Marner saga is far from resolution. This week, reports suggested Marner’s camp prefers to play out the upcoming season with the Leafs and reassess his situation afterward.
That could include signing an extension or agreeing to a trade.
Despite fan speculation and the possibility of trade offers, Marner’s agent, Darren Ferris, confirmed there are no ongoing discussions about a trade or contract extension this summer. Marner, a Toronto native, reportedly wishes to start the season with the Leafs and evaluate his future based on the team’s performance and other factors.
Related: Maple Leafs Worried to Make Two Big Mistakes in Marner Talks
Marner’s current contract, with a $10.9 million cap hit and a no-movement clause, provides him substantial leverage. He could choose to play out his deal and test free agency, but such a move might affect his legacy in his hometown, potentially tainting the Marner name in the Toronto market. If he is going to move, he wants a full say over where he goes. If there’s a chance to make it work in Toronto, he wants the opportunity to get the big deal that his star peers have gotten before him.
How Badly Does Marner Want to Stay With the Maple Leafs?
While there is speculation about Marner possibly taking a pay cut to remain with the Leafs, it seems unlikely he would make such a concession. Elliotte Friedman noted on the recent 32 Thoughts podcast that Marner’s reps will do everything they can to avoid him being portrayed in a negative light or be devalued based on his desire to make it work in Toronto. Furthermore, the Leafs’ management may not entertain any deal regardless of Marner’s willingness to negotiate.
Marner’s teammate, John Tavares, also holds a no-movement clause and has expressed no desire to leave Toronto. The stability and leadership he provides might influence Marner’s decision-making process.
As the new season approaches, all eyes will be on Marner and the Leafs’ front office to see how this high-stakes scenario unfolds. Will Marner choose loyalty to his hometown team, or will he seek new opportunities elsewhere? Only time will tell, but for now, Mitch Marner remains committed to his contract in Toronto and seems to have no desire to be flexible in regards to a trade this offseason. He’ll only cross that bridge when he absolutely has to, which technically, is never.
Next: Joe Pavelski Unofficially Retires, 18-Year NHL Career Over
More News
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 1 day ago
Multiple Teams Now Showing Internal Interest in Martin Necas
According to a recent report, multiple teams are showing internal trade interest in Hurricanes'...
-
Dallas Stars/ 3 days ago
Oilers and Stars In Elimination Games Show Intriguing Trend
The Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars will battle in an elimination Game 6 tonight....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Special Teams Shine: 25 Consecutive Penalty Kills
The Edmonton Oilers penalty kill certainly has shined in the 2024 playoffs. They tie...
-
Boston Bruins/ 4 days ago
NHL Goaltender Trade Market Heats Up: Key Players to Watch
Four goalies made Frank Seravalli's Top 10 on his latest Top 20 trade bait...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Game 5: Oilers’ Knoblauch Remains Unafraid of Lineup Changes
Edmonton Oilers' head coach Kris Knoblauch appears to be making another subtle line change...
-
Boston Bruins/ 5 days ago
Pastrnak Says He’d Love to See Draisaitl Join the Bruins
Boston Bruins' forward David Pastrnak says he'd love to see Edmonton Oilers' forward Leon...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 5 days ago
Montreal Canadiens Possibly a Team Eyeing Martin Necas Trade
The Montreal Canadiens are being linked to the Martin Necas trade rumors, with one...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 days ago
Game 4 Rally Cry Around Darnell Nurse Just What Oilers Needed
The Edmonton Oilers ability to rally around Darnell Nurse in Game 4 of their...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Canucks Mutually Part Ways With Assistant Coach Mike Yeo
Mike Yeo was hired in 2022 and has decided to move on from the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 7 days ago
McDavid Defends Darnell Nurse Amidst Playoff Criticism
Edmonton Oilers' captain Connor McDavid was quick to jump to the defense of his...