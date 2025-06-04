Ottawa Senators
Marner Part of Latest Senators Trade and Free Agency Rumors
Trade and free agency speculation has started swirling when it come to the Ottawa Senators. What’s the latest? Why is Marner involved?
With the calendar flipping to June and the NHL offseason underway for all but two teams, the Ottawa Senators are among the teams that need to make some fairly critical decisions. Many believe they will be among the more aggressive teams in approaching roster improvements ahead of the 2025-26 season. Who they keep and what big swings they take are starting to come into focus a little. Interestingly, even Mitch Marner’s name has been attached to the Senators of late.
Fresh off their first playoff appearance in eight years, Senators president of hockey operations and GM Steve Staios is ready to take another step. League sources tell Postmedia that Ottawa is actively searching for scoring help after finishing 18th in goals per game last season (2.67). A top-six forward is the primary target.
Finding that player could be easier said than done and whether via trade or free agency, adding that player could come at a high price. This is one of the reasons the future of veteran Claude Giroux is being so heavily discussed. Postmedia reports that serious discussions are expected to take place this week regarding a potential extension. If those talks don’t go well, the Senators are prepared to pivot.
As speculation surrounds Mitch Marner‘s future, he, along with Nikolaj Ehlers, have been linked to the Senators. This isn’t to say that either player is open to joining Ottawa, only that the Senators will make it known they are interested. David Pagnotta and Jeff Marek assumed Ottawa might take a run at Marner. Neither figured it would be much more than a long shot.
Marner, expected to command $14 million per year if he hits free agency, may be out of Ottawa’s price range. The same goes for Ehlers, who could see offers around $9.5 million annually.
What About the Senators’ Blue Line?
The Senators are also in the market for a right-shot defenceman. Veteran Nick Jensen is believed to have undergone hip surgery last month and is unlikely to be ready for the start of the regular season. Someone like Aaron Ekblad will likely garner some attention in free agency, and there is talk of Erik Karlsson potentially returning to Ottawa. It’s unclear how serious that speculation is.
To get what they might need, winger Drake Batherson’s name is back in trade discussions. Although he posted a solid 26-goal, 68-point campaign, his postseason struggles and streaky play have frustrated some in the organization. Batherson has two years remaining on his $4.975 million AAV contract, and moving him would open a spot for RFA Fabian Zetterlund, acquired from San Jose at the deadline. Batherson’s three consecutive 20-goal seasons make him an attractive trade chip.
Senators Take Care of Some Internal Business
The Senators did re-sign defenceman Tyler Kleven to a two-year, $3.2 million extension on Monday. The 22-year-old appeared in 79 games during his first full NHL season, tallying 10 points and adding two assists in six playoff contests.
Next: Is There Fire or Just Smoke in Jason Robertson Trade Rumors?
