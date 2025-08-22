Canadiens Consulted Captain Nick Suzuki Before Huge Trade

The Montreal Canadiens’ acquisition of Patrik Laine wasn’t just a front-office decision — it had the captain’s stamp of approval. A preview of the upcoming season of The Rebuild: Behind The Scenes on Crave revealed that GM Kent Hughes spoke with Nick Suzuki before finalizing the blockbuster deal to bring the former 40-goal scorer to Montreal.

Laine came into Montreal and made an immediate impact on the power play. An unfortunate injury slowed his ability to produce consistently since his arrival, but he was an effective piece and a key component to the team making the playoffs in 2024-25. Had it not been for Suzuki giving the OK, perhaps that trade would not have happened.

Nick Suzuki, captain of the Montreal Canadiens

The move highlights the level of trust and influence Suzuki holds within the organization. The youngest captain, but one the team inherently trusts, Hughes and the rest of the management team didn’t want o disturb what was becoming a cohesive locker room. There was some baggage that came with Laine, and it wasn’t known if his transition into Montreal would be smooth or a bumpier road.

Things, for the most part, went swimmingly well. Now in the final year of his current contract, when Laine was asked if he’d like to re-sign, he responded, “I can definitely see myself playing here for longer, we’ll see what happens.”

Will Suzuki Be Asked Again For His Input on Laine?

Extending Laine won’t be an easy decision. Much of that will depend on cost and the kind of season he has in 2025-26. However, if he’s healthy and productive, it would make sense for the Canadiens to consider re-signing him. It would also make sense if they ask Suzuki again for his two cents.

During last season’s Four Nations break, Suzuki convinced management not to sell at the trade deadline, and the team responded with a 5-0-1 run that pushed them into playoff contention. They clearly value what he says and thinks.

Suzuki’s voice has also shaped smaller but meaningful changes — from moving morning skates to the Bell Centre for added motivation to ensuring Juraj Slafkovsky stayed in Montreal during early struggles, a decision that helped build one of the league’s most dangerous young lines with Cole Caufield.

Laine has a supporter in Suzuki. If it remains that way, a new deal might not be far away. Suzuki said recently, “I’m hoping he starts great… He’s looked really good in the gym, on the ice. I’ve seen him really happy to be in Montreal, living here throughout the summer and getting to train with all of us. Hopefully, it puts him in a really good headspace going into the season.” The captain added, “We all know what he can do, so I think he’s looking forward to the opportunity to get out there and show what he can do.”

If Suzuki loses faith or things go sideways, he may have some sway regarding a trade that would send Laine somewhere before the trade deadline.

