Wild Close to Signing Tradeable Bridge Deal for Marco Rossi
Are the Minnesota Wild close to signing Marco Rossi, trading Rossi to another team, or perhaps both things are true?
There are mixed reports this week regarding Minnesota Wild forward Marco Rossi. James Murphy notes that the Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken have expressed trade interest, while Michael Russo of The Athletic is reporting that the Wild and Rossi are nearing a bridge deal. Both scenarios could be accurate — with the Wild trying to sign Rossi to a tradable contract.
Sources indicate that a two- or three-year deal worth roughly $5 million per season is on the table — a contract structure that would allow the Wild to shop him at a reasonably cost-controlled number. If he continues to develop this season, that’s not too long a term that will scare suitors off given the rising salary cap environment.
General manager Bill Guerin has been reluctant to commit to Rossi long-term, despite the 23-year-old having extremely strong potential. It’s been an intriguing process given that peers of Rossi’s age and production have landed significantly richer contracts elsewhere. For example, Frank Nazar just got a seven-year, $6.6M AAV deal with the Chicago Blackhawks.
Is This Deal More Likely to See Rossi Stay or Go?
If the rumors that trade chatter surrounding Rossi has intensified, things could get interesting if Rossi signs and either team feels it’s at a number they like. According to multiple NHL sources, both teams have kept a close eye on the situation and have signaled a willingness to discuss trade packages should talks between Rossi and the Wild break down. Few likely considered the Wild would sign Rossi, test his progression, and all the while, keep the lines of communication open to dealing him elsewhere.
As for who the Kraken or Canucks might be willing to move back in any trade, forward Jared McCann is a name that has surfaced in recent trade talks. He is under contract for two more seasons at a $5 million annual cap hit. The trade would be a wash in terms of salary if the numbers of Rossi’s contract appear to be accurate.
For the Wild, a short-term bridge contract could prove to be a strategic play — giving Rossi the chance to raise his value while the team maintains leverage in trade discussions.
