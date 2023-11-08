Wild Bolster Blue Line with Veteran Defenseman Zach Bogosian

In a bid to strengthen their blue line, the Minnesota Wild orchestrated a series of trades on Wednesday, making significant moves to bolster their defensive lineup. The first trade involved sending Calen Addison to the San Jose Sharks, a move aimed at reshaping the team’s defensive dynamics. But the Wild didn’t stop there; they continued their proactive approach, finalizing another deal that proved to be a strategic move.

Believe the Wild will be trading for Zach Bogosian from Tampa Bay https://t.co/BoePOYASxT — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 8, 2023

In the subsequent trade, the Wild acquired veteran defenseman Zach Bogosian, a seasoned player known for his physical presence on the ice. In exchange, Minnesota sent out a 2025 7th round pick. The comprehensive deal not only brought Bogosian on board but also included Adam Raska and a 2026 5th round pick heading to the Wild. This multi-faceted trade reflects the Wild’s commitment to improving their defensive capabilities and fostering a more well-rounded team.

With these transactions, the Wild made a notable adjustment to their blue line, trading a power play specialist for a hard-nosed defender in Bogosian. The addition of the experienced defenseman is expected to bring a new level of physicality and expertise to the team’s defensive strategies. He’s physical, but he also takes a lot of penalties.

Moreover, the financial implications of the trade resulted in a net cap change of $25k, showcasing the team’s ability to make strategic moves while managing their budget effectively.

Furthermore, the Wild’s maneuvering allowed them to secure a slightly higher position in the upcoming draft.

Michael Russo writes, “So to make sense of today, #mnwild basically traded Calen Addison for Zach Bogosian, what they felt was an expendable PP guy for the need to get grittier and beefier on the back end. $25K difference in salary. They get a draft pick from SJ one round higher than they traded to TB.”

