Wild Bolster Blue Line with Veteran Defenseman Zach Bogosian

In a bid to strengthen their blue line, the Minnesota Wild orchestrated a series of trades on Wednesday, making significant moves to bolster their defensive lineup. The first trade involved sending Calen Addison to the San Jose Sharks, a move aimed at reshaping the team’s defensive dynamics. But the Wild didn’t stop there; they continued their proactive approach, finalizing another deal that proved to be a strategic move.
In the subsequent trade, the Wild acquired veteran defenseman Zach Bogosian, a seasoned player known for his physical presence on the ice. In exchange, Minnesota sent out a 2025 7th round pick. The comprehensive deal not only brought Bogosian on board but also included Adam Raska and a 2026 5th round pick heading to the Wild. This multi-faceted trade reflects the Wild’s commitment to improving their defensive capabilities and fostering a more well-rounded team.
With these transactions, the Wild made a notable adjustment to their blue line, trading a power play specialist for a hard-nosed defender in Bogosian. The addition of the experienced defenseman is expected to bring a new level of physicality and expertise to the team’s defensive strategies. He’s physical, but he also takes a lot of penalties.
Moreover, the financial implications of the trade resulted in a net cap change of $25k, showcasing the team’s ability to make strategic moves while managing their budget effectively.
Furthermore, the Wild’s maneuvering allowed them to secure a slightly higher position in the upcoming draft.
Michael Russo writes, “So to make sense of today, #mnwild basically traded Calen Addison for Zach Bogosian, what they felt was an expendable PP guy for the need to get grittier and beefier on the back end. $25K difference in salary. They get a draft pick from SJ one round higher than they traded to TB.”
Next: Oilers’ Jack Campbell Clears Waivers, Headed to AHL
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 hour ago
Oilers’ Jack Campbell Clears Waivers, Headed to AHL
The Edmonton Oilers have placed goaltender Jack Campbell on waivers for the purposes of...
-
Calgary Flames/ 6 hours ago
Flames’ Huberdeau Benched in Bold Move by Coach Huska
Jonathan Huberdeau was benched in the third period by Flames head coach Ryan Huska....
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Canucks Quick Hits: Pettersson, Demko, Miller, Hughes & Cole
The Vancouver Canucks are on a run. Last night they beat the Edmonton Oilers...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Edmonton to Recall Calvin Pickard: What are the Oilers Getting?
The Oilers will make a goaltending change, set to recall Calvin Pickard as Jack...
-
Featured/ 1 day ago
3 Takeaways from Maple Leafs Comeback Win vs. Lightning
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs were losing badly. But they didn't lose. What...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Put Oilers’ Goaltender On Chopping Block, Defense Next
The time for waiting is over. The Edmonton Oilers need to move on from...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
McDavid Has Asked Oilers Specifically Not to Trade Depth Forward
McDavid's insistence the Oilers keep a depth forward proved wise, even if it cost...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs Recall Nick Robertson From Marlies
The Toronto Maple Leafs have recalled Nick Robertson from the AHL Toronto Marlies.
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Canucks Quick Hits: Demko, Pettersson, Joshua, Soucy & Hronek
On the weekend, the Vancouver Canucks kept playing great hockey and beat the Dallas...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Brady Tkachuk Blasts Senators Fans Over Response to Team
Ottawa Senators' captain Brady Tkachuk expresses frustration over fans' negativity, seeks support as team...