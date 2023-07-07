Flames and Maple Leafs Could Make “Game-Breaking” Nylander Trade

Contract negotiations between the Toronto Maple Leafs and forward William Nylander have hit a roadblock, leading to speculation about a potential trade. At the same time, the Calgary Flames are facing uncertainty surrounding key players like Elias Lindholm, Mikael Backlund, and Noah Hanifin. As trade rumors circulate, the Flames may be considering a move to bolster their roster and remain competitive in the upcoming season.
With the possibility of losing key players, the Flames find themselves in a position to make changes and improve their team. What they badly want is a game-breaker and talk is they believe Nylander can be that guy, even if he’s looking to make a reported $10 million average annual value (AAV). While that could be a deterrent for some teams, the Flames have cap space and flexibility to negotiate if they anticipate departures from their current roster. And, the thought is that signing Nylander might be the thing that gets Elias Lindholm to stay.
Sportsnet 960’s George Rusic has raised the idea of the Flames pursuing a trade for Nylander, citing the lack of dynamic players on the Flames’ roster, along with the ability of Nylander’s offensive skills and potential to be a difference-maker make him an attractive target. In fact, he said outside of Rasmus Andersson and Lindholm himself — unless the latter’s plan is to leave regardless — there’s not a player on the roster he wouldn’t trade for Nylander.
On the show, the rumored offer was Noah Hanifin and a first-round pick. He asked if that was enough to start the conversation if Nylander wasn’t committed long-term. If Nylander was willing to work out a long-term extension as part of the deal, he then threw out the idea of including Connor Zary to finalize things.
Will The Maple Leafs Look to the Flames?
As the summer progresses and the 2023-24 season approaches, it may become more challenging to trade Nylander, with more teams having their rosters set. The Flames, meanwhile, are in a holding pattern, unable to take care of a lot of business thanks to uncertainty surrounding their stars. Until they know what’s happening with players who have informed the team they’re not planning to sign extensions, there’s not a lot of the Flames and new GM Craig Conroy can do.
Maple Leafs writer Howard Berger has suggested that Maple Leafs’ general manager Brad Treliving has been in contact with his former team regarding Nylander’s potential availability. Berger was not the only one to hint that the two teams have had conversations. If both clubs feel they’re in a situation where things will not get settled, making the most out of trade between the two sides makes a lot of sense.
And, the longer things drag out in both cities, the more and more these two teams seem destined to do business. And, with Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi now in the fold in Toronto, the concern about replacing some of Nylander’s offense is less of an issue than it was a few days ago.
