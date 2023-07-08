During the final day of the Maple Leafs Development Camp at the Ford Performance Centre, an intense scrimmage took a worrisome turn when Roni Hirvonen took a hard, yet clean hit from Nolan Dillingham. The collision left Hirvonen slow to get up and he immediately went to the locker room. Despite the initial scare, Hirvonen managed to regain his footing and appeared to be okay. The impact of the hit reverberated throughout the Ford Performance Centre, leaving everyone momentarily silent.
Unfortunately, it was later confirmed that Hirvonen had suffered a concussion as a result of the hit. However, he was seen walking around with his teammates after the incident. Assistant General Manager Hayley Wickenheiser expressed the team’s concern and acknowledged the toughness of Hirvonen, who will require some time to recover from the injury.
This comes after an otherwise eventful camp for the young defenseman. Reflecting on Hirvonen’s progress, Wickenheiser emphasized the player’s significant growth and credited his openness to embracing the developmental ideas presented by the staff. Adjustments were made to Hirvonen’s posture, stickwork, and overall approach to the game, leading to increased confidence, power, and explosiveness. Wickenheiser acknowledged the challenges of Hirvonen’s demanding schedule over the past year, as he played for nearly 11 months. However, the focus now shifts to off-ice conditioning and training, which will be crucial for Hirvonen’s continued development.
Despite the setback caused by the injury, the Maple Leafs organization remains optimistic about Hirvonen’s potential. Known for his competitive nature and strong hockey sense, Hirvonen has shown the ability to read the ice well. With proper recovery and further refinement of his skills, he is poised to make further strides in his journey as a promising prospect for the team.
Next: Maple Leafs Sign Max Lajoie: Can He Make the Big Club?
More News
-
NHL News/ 53 mins ago
Roni Hirvonen Suffers Concussion After Huge Hit at Maple Leafs Development Camp
Roni Hirvonen's promising progress halted as concussion sidelines him after a hard hit at...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 hour ago
The Truth About Trade Rumors Linking the Canadiens to Lafrenière
Rumors swirl about a possible trade involving Alexis Lafrenière, with the Montreal Canadiens among...
-
Featured/ 22 hours ago
Is a Trade Request Part of Logan Couture’s Future in San Jose?
All eyes are on Erik Karlsson, but will Logan Couture be the next player...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 1 day ago
Red Wings Now Have Room to Acquire DeBrincat Following Zadina Departure
With the termination of Zadina's contract, the Detroit Red Wings now have ample room...
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 2 days ago
UFA D-Man Matt Dumba Being Pursued by the Arizona Coyotes
Multiple teams have shown interest in UFA defenseman Matt Dumba, but the Arizona Coyotes...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 2 days ago
Filip Zadina’s Contract Being Terminated, Walking Away from $4.6M
Filip Zadina has been placed on waivers for the purposes of a contract termination....
-
Featured/ 3 days ago
Max Domi Has Plans When It Comes to His Future with the Maple Leafs
Max Domi wants to stay with the Toronto Maple Leafs for the long term,...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Sharks and Canucks Talking Big One-for-One Trade
The San Jose Sharks and Vancouver Canucks have been working on one-for-one trade including...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Maple Leafs Unwilling to Meet William Nylander Contract Demands [Report]
Contract negotiations between the Maple Leafs and William Nylander hit a roadblock as they...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 5 days ago
Red Wings’ Filip Zadina Requested Trade, Waived for Future Move
The Detroit Red Wings have placed Filip Zadina on waivers, seeking a fresh start...