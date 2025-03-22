Maple Leafs Facing Same Offer Sheet Issues that Hurt the Oilers?

The Toronto Maple Leafs must make some decisions about two of their expiring contracts. Matthew Knies and Nicholas Robertson are set to become restricted free agents this summer. Knies, 22, and Robertson, 23, both have promising futures ahead of them. However, with multiple players needing costly extensions, Toronto must find a way to squeeze the two into the mix.

Could the Leafs Run Into Offer Sheet Issues?

At the beginning of this season, the Edmonton Oilers lost both Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg via offer sheets. The main issue was that Edmonton prioritized their older guys before their future stars. Ryan Smitheram of Maple Leafs Daily explained that the Oilers sought after deals with Viktor Arvidsson and Jeff Skinner before locking up their own future stars. This left Holloway and Broberg without a contract and allowed the St. Louis Blues to offer sheet the two for more than what the Oilers could afford.

Toronto GM Brad Treliving has prioritized locking up veterans John Tavares and Mitch Marner this offseason. If their new contracts reach the cap limit, we may see another Edmonton scenario where they lose both of their top RFAs. The Leafs would like to get Knies locked up to a long-term extension, but how close the two sides might be isn’t clear.

Jason Bukala projects that Knies could come in around $9 million on a long-term deal or if the threat of an offer sheet is out there. “It could go to $9M… Sign Knies first and see what’s leftover… because he’s going to get offer sheeted,” said Bukala. That seems incredibly high for Knies, but that’s the power of an offer sheet and what it would take for a team to scoop him away and make Toronto think twice.

The Fourth Period listed Robertson as the 33rd trade candidate on their trade watch list. The organization was eying a mid-six forward and reportedly used Robertson as a potential asset if needed. Teams like the Dallas Stars—Robertson’s brother Jason Robertson plays for the Stars—and Anaheim Ducks were among those interested in him.

If Toronto is truly interested in finding an upgrade for Robertson, he may be finding his way out of the organization. He is already being pushed down the lineup, with forward Calle Järnkrok taking the ice instead. Robertson may want more ice time as a young forward and could force his way out.

Given his inconsistent track record, Robertson is unlikely to be tendered or sign an offer sheet. And, considering he is arbitration eligible, if he elects salary arbitration, he is not eligible to sign one. A trade seems more likely with an extension part of the deal.

