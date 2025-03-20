St. Louis Blues: A Team to Watch in Playoff Race

With their 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators last night, the St. Louis Blues are now 9-2-2 since the 4 Nations break. The playoff-hopeful team collected five of their nine wins from contenders like Winnipeg and Washington. The Blues are tied with the Vancouver Canucks for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. If St. Louis continues their hot streak, they could be a dark horse come playoff time.

The Blues’ Superstars Are Doing Superstar Things

One of the problems the Blues have had in the past is the lack of consistency from their superstars. When the team didn’t make the postseason last year, multiple players underperformed.

Specifically, Jordan Kyrou was unnoticeable last season, only recording 67 points in 82 games as their second-best player. This year, he has stepped up big time. In his last three games, the 26-year-old has recorded eight points with five goals and three assists.

Robert Thomas also looks solid this season. After battling an injury, Thomas, 25, is nearly on a point-per-game pace. With 56 points (17g, 39a) in 57 games, he is the Blues’ second-leading point scorer. Additionally, players like Colton Parayko and Brayden Schenn have drastically stepped up their games.

Young Guys Changing the Future of St. Louis

The biggest difference between this year’s and last year’s roster is the addition of Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg. The two have taken advantage of the change in scenery and have become some of the leading scorers in St. Louis. Holloway, 23, has 54 points (22g, 32 assists) in 69 games, and Broberg, 23, has 21 points (6g, 15a) in 56 games played. The former Edmonton Oilers’ players have surpassed their expectations and are key pieces to St. Louis’ future.

Dylan Holloway Blues forward

The Blues have also seen success from their homegrown talent. Jake Neighbors, 22, is set to break his career-best of 38 points. The former first-round draft pick currently has 38 points in 69 games, consisting of 19 goals and assists each. Rookie Zach Bolduc, 22, has played extremely well in his first full season with St. Louis. With 26 points (12g, 14a) and a +/- of +13 in 59 games, he is one of the most promising players in the central division.

