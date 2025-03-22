NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Ducks, Oilers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL Trade Talk weekend rumors report, the Anaheim Ducks and goaltender John Gibson are both ready to move on. Will the organization try for a trade again this summer? Meanwhile, what is the latest on the Edmonton Oilers and the injury status of some of their top players? Finally, did the Toronto Maple Leafs turn down trade offers for Matthew Knies?

Gibson Frustrated with the Ducks Over Lack of Trade

Elliotte Friedman noted in his 32 Thoughts column, “I think there’s some frustration John Gibson didn’t get moved (from the player, the Ducks themselves, and other clubs that have engaged), so that will kick up again in the off-season.” He adds, “Another Western GM said you can see the young Ducks starting to figure it out.”

He had been connected to a few teams in trade rumors ahead of the deadline, but the cost of his salary likely prohibited teams from doing anything. With a rising salary cap, the Ducks might be hoping more teams are willing to swallow most of, it not all, of his cap hit.

John Gibson Anaheim Ducks NHL Trade Talk

Oilers Stars Out Up to A Week

Saturday night will be the first time since both Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl joined the NHL that they are both unavailable to play to start a game. As per Jack Michaels, the Oilers held them out of the regular season finale last year and in 2022. They won’t be on the ice tonight versus the Seattle Kraken.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said McDavid and Draisaitl don’t have an exact timeline for their return, but he said they could be out as long as a week. Knoblauch said “maybe a week” for McDavid and “up to a week” for Draisaitl.

Recent addition Trent Frederic is “at least another two weeks” away, says Knoblauch.

Maple Leafs Looking to Lock Up Knies After Passing on Trade Offers

As per Luke Fox of Sportsnet. the Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving received trade offers for Matthew Knies at the deadline but decided against pulling the trigger on anything. Fox writes, “In speaking with Knies, he has made it clear that he loves being a Maple Leaf and has no thoughts of leaving Toronto.” He added that the Leafs are looking to retain his services too.

Treliving has also declined to discuss the state of extension talks publicly, but the general manager undoubtedly wants to keep him in the fold, “rebuffing rival GMs’ trade interest at the deadline.” Fox adds: “Of course, the Leafs have monster decisions to make on UFAs Marner and John Tavares, but with the cap and Knies’s stock both on the rise, we can’t see a good reason not to lock him up for as long as possible.”

