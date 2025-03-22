Chicago Blackhawks
Pat Maroon Confirms NHL Career Done After This Season
Pat Maroon unofficially announced his NHL retirement before the Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues game on Saturday afternoon.
Pat Maroon confirmed on Saturday that the 2024-25 season will likely be his last season in the NHL. Speaking with Darren Pang as the Chicago Blackhawks got set during warmup for a match with the St. Louis Blues, Maroon said moments like this were hard but that it was time he and his family started a new chapter. Maroon unofficially announced his retirement.
An emotional Pat Maroon tells @Panger40 before his final game in St. Louis that he will retire at the end of the season. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/hmrJDAjD1f— Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 22, 2025
“Sometimes you’ve got to give up everything you know and everything you dreamed of your whole life. I just know it’s time for my family to start a new chapter in our lives,” Maroon said as he was getting emotional. He was grateful that his family and friends could come to watch his last game in St. Louis.
Pat Maroon is one of the few players to win the Stanley Cup with different teams in consecutive years. After helping his hometown St. Louis Blues secure their first championship in 2019, he signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning and contributed to their back-to-back Cup victories in 2020 and 2021.
Maroon became somewhat of a good luck charm with the belief that if he was on a team, despite his playing an irregular depth role, that team was a Stanley Cup favorite. It was a tag that didn’t stick, particularly this season as the Blackhawks struggle as a rebuilding club.
Maroon’s career has seen him play for multiple NHL teams, including the Edmonton Oilers and New Jersey Devils, before returning home to St. Louis in 2018. Following his Cup wins, he had stints with the Minnesota Wild, Boston Bruins, and Chicago Blackhawks, signing a one-year deal in 2024.
Next: Maple Leafs Facing Same Offer Sheet Issues that Hurt the Oilers?
More News
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 2 minutes ago
Pat Maroon Confirms NHL Career Done After This Season
Pat Maroon unofficially announced his NHL retirement before the Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Maple Leafs Facing Same Offer Sheet Issues that Hurt the Oilers?
The Edmonton Oilers lost two players to offer sheets; the Maple Leafs might face...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Did Maple Leafs Make a Mistake with the Scott Laughton Trade?
Scott Laughton has not played well for the Toronto Maple Leafs since joining the...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Golden Knights Forward Silently Reaching 30-Goal Mark
Explore why Pavel Dorofeyev's 30-goal season with the Vegas Golden Knights deserves more recognition...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
NHL Trade Talk Roundup: Oilers, Ovechkin, NHL Expansion
In our NHL Trade Talk morning roundup, the Oilers are dealing with injuries, Ovechkin...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
McDavid, Draisaitl Injury Updates: Oilers Will Be Extra Cautious
The Edmonton Oilers are dealing with a series of injuries, including to Connor McDavid,...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Former Nashville Forwards Thriving on New Teams
The Nashville Predators shifted their deadline towards being a seller. GM Barry Trotz traded...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
St. Louis Blues: A Team to Watch in Playoff Race
The St. Louis Blues are on a hot streak and aiming for the playoffs....
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
A Proposed Cap Credit Could Help NHL’s High-Tax Teams
Are teams struggling to compete with no-state tax franchises? Is there a way to...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 3 days ago
Canadiens Confirm Plans for Unfinished Trade Deadline Business
The Montreal Canadiens wanted a top-six winger at the trade deadline, but didn't add....