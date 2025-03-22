Pat Maroon Confirms NHL Career Done After This Season

Pat Maroon confirmed on Saturday that the 2024-25 season will likely be his last season in the NHL. Speaking with Darren Pang as the Chicago Blackhawks got set during warmup for a match with the St. Louis Blues, Maroon said moments like this were hard but that it was time he and his family started a new chapter. Maroon unofficially announced his retirement.

An emotional Pat Maroon tells @Panger40 before his final game in St. Louis that he will retire at the end of the season. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/hmrJDAjD1f — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 22, 2025

“Sometimes you’ve got to give up everything you know and everything you dreamed of your whole life. I just know it’s time for my family to start a new chapter in our lives,” Maroon said as he was getting emotional. He was grateful that his family and friends could come to watch his last game in St. Louis.

Pat Maroon is one of the few players to win the Stanley Cup with different teams in consecutive years. After helping his hometown St. Louis Blues secure their first championship in 2019, he signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning and contributed to their back-to-back Cup victories in 2020 and 2021.

Maroon became somewhat of a good luck charm with the belief that if he was on a team, despite his playing an irregular depth role, that team was a Stanley Cup favorite. It was a tag that didn’t stick, particularly this season as the Blackhawks struggle as a rebuilding club.

Maroon’s career has seen him play for multiple NHL teams, including the Edmonton Oilers and New Jersey Devils, before returning home to St. Louis in 2018. Following his Cup wins, he had stints with the Minnesota Wild, Boston Bruins, and Chicago Blackhawks, signing a one-year deal in 2024.

