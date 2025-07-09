NHL Trades and Rumors
Maple Leafs Reportedly Interested in Penguins’ Erik Karlsson Trade
The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly exploring a trade for Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson. Is this possible or a long-shot?
With his signing bonus now paid, trade rumors surrounding Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson continue to build. Among the teams reportedly interested in a deal are the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Toronto is one of several teams reportedly showing interest in the veteran blueliner. The Detroit Red Wings, Anaheim Ducks, Utah Mammoth, and Dallas Stars are the others. When it comes to the Maple Leafs, “There’s more than just hearsay when it comes to the Leafs and Erik Karlsson right now,” an NHL source told RG.
While salary cap challenges remain the biggest hurdle, both teams could explore a trade if the financial aspects can be worked out. Following the loss of Mitch Marner, Toronto is looking to add offense from its blue line. They were also linked to trade talks involving New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton.
Does Karlsson Make Sense for the Maple Leafs?
Karlsson, 35, is entering the seventh season of his eight-year, $92 million contract originally signed with the San Jose Sharks. That means two more seasons with a cap hit of $10 million, assuming Pittsburgh doesn’t retain money in the trade.
Even if his salary goes down in 2027, that’s a tough ask for the Leafs. The Penguins would almost certainly need to retain a big chunk of the contract, and to do that would cost Toronto assets. Karlsson is still an effective player, having recorded 11 goals and 42 assists in 82 games last season.
With over 1,000 NHL games played, Karlsson ranks second among active defensemen in points and 15th all-time. He is not far removed from scoring 101 points, even if the fit in Pittsburgh hasn’t been perfect.
If Toronto wants in on this, they will need to be creative to make such a high-profile acquisition possible. It will also dramatically impact other things they were linked to, including the Hamilton trade and signing Jack Roslovic in free agency.
Next: How the Maple Leafs Could Make a Dougie Hamilton Trade Work
