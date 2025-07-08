How the Maple Leafs Could Make a Dougie Hamilton Trade Work

The Toronto Maple Leafs might not be done tinkering with their roster. According to a new report, one of the bigger names on the trade market might be on GM Brad Treliving’s radar: New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton.

According to RG Media’s James Murphy, the Leafs are among several teams exploring the possibility of acquiring the blueliner, who could be shipped out of New Jersey since the Devils need to create cap room and have a potential surplus of solid defensemen. Among the teams interested are the Leafs, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, and Utah Mammoth.

Maple Leafs interested in Dougie Hamilton

Hamilton, 32, remains a difference-maker despite battling injuries, posting nine goals and 40 points in 64 games. His ability to drive offense from the back end would add to Toronto’s already solid blue line. The Leafs’ blue line is primarily built on steady, stay-at-home types, with Morgan Rielly the lone offensive threat on the back end. Adding Hamilton could create challenges for opposing defenses, who are already dealing with Toronto’s mix of skilled forwards.

The challenge is that Hamilton carries a hefty $ 9 million cap hit for three more seasons and the Leafs currently sit with under $5 million in cap space. Reports are that they’ve been actively seeking trades for David Kampf and Calle Järnkrok, but they’re also interested in signing Jack Roslovic and have yet to come to terms on a new deal with Nick Robertson.

How Do the Maple Leafs Fit Hamilton In?

Toronto would almost certainly need to move out contracts in the trade. The question becomes, what does Toronto have that the Devils like? Robertson might be part of a package, but that doesn’t solve their cap space issue.

Toronto could move Max Domi to create room, and if they find takers for Kampf and Jarnkrok, they still have to entice the Devils into a deal.

Toronto would need to be willing to take on the full Hamilton contract and then offer a package that the Devils can’t improve upon with another team. Does flipping Nicolas Roy, moving Robertson, and offering up a pick get the conversation started? It might.

With Hamilton’s full no-movement clause now a limited no-trade, the timing could be right. If the Leafs can pull it off, it would add a game-changing piece to a roster eyeing deeper playoff success.

