What Oilers Fans Should Know About New Coach Kris Knoblauch

In the aftermath of the departure of Jay Woodcroft and Dave Manson, the Edmonton Oilers are making significant coaching changes. Kris Knoblauch is set to take the reins as the new head coach, with Paul Coffey joining him as an assistant. For Oilers’ faithful, Coffey’s name resonates with legendary status from the team’s dynastic years, adding a touch of nostalgia to the revamped coaching staff.

While Coffey’s name carries weight, Kris Knoblauch might be a new name for many fans.

Who Is Oilers New Head Coach Kris Knoblauch?

Knoblauch spent his fifth season as the head coach of the AHL Hartford Wolfpack and had a successful two-year stint as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia Flyers. Notably, he guided the Erie Otters to an OHL championship in 2017. The 45-year-old coach has a winning track record, securing titles in both the WHL and OHL and spending the last five years in the AHL with Hartford, reaching the second round once.

But, he’s a very inexperienced NHL coach. There’s speculation that Knoblach’s connection with superstar Connor McDavid played a pivotal role in his hiring. CEO Jeff Jackson, who was once McDavid’s agent, expressed a strong belief in Knoblach and his ability to work with prospects and turn them into professionals. The coach’s history with McDavid dates back to their time together in Erie, and this familiarity could be a key factor in rejuvenating the Oilers.

Interestingly, Knoblach’s appointment may not have been on the shortlist for many NHL coaching jobs, making him a seemingly handpicked choice for McDavid and the team. All the while, Coffey’s growing influence within the organization is evident, and the Oilers are building a coaching staff with a blend of experience and connection to key players.

How Involved Was McDavid In All Of This?

The involvement of McDavid in the decision-making process is a topic of speculation. With Jeff Jackson, McDavid’s former agent, now serving as the Oilers’ President of Hockey Operations, and the hiring of Knoblach, who got to know McDavid when the Oilers’ captain was young — and coached several of McDavid’s junior teammates — there is a narrative suggesting McDavid’s influence in the team’s recent coaching changes. Let’s not forget that Connor Brown was brought in, a former teammate of McDavid’s.

Jeff Jackson Connor McDavid Kris Knoblauch Oilers

Whether or not McDavid played a direct role in the decision, the Oilers are undoubtedly aligning their coaching staff with key figures from McDavid’s past, aiming to bring success and stability to the team. Unfortunately, this is now five coaches in McDavid’s eight-plus seasons with the team. Perhaps it’s not the coaching that is the issue.

Terry Jones of the Edmonton Sun adds, that Knoblauch is a former five-year U of A Golden Bear, who coached the Kootenay Ice. They were swept by Oil Kings in a playoff series and he was fired for interviewing for U of A head coaching job without permission.

