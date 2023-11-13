Flames and Maple Leafs Explore Blockbuster Trade Scenarios

There is a ton of chatter surrounding both the Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs. With reports the two teams had already engaged in trade discussions about potential player swaps, and now with further news that Nikita Zadorov has requested a trade out of Calgary, speculation is everywhere. At the heart of the talks is Zadorov, but it is being noted that he’s not the only blueliner Toronto likes from the Flames organization.

The intriguing question now revolves around which players Toronto might be willing to part with in exchange for Zadorov, Noah Hanifin, or Chris Tanev. It’s not clear the Flames are ready to trade any of those three, but should they be entertaining the idea, they’ll be a pretty steep ask coming back. Calgary would want more than what is being suggested by one insider, but Eric Francis recently revealed at least one piece the Flames might have their eyes on. He noted in a recent tweet:



As the hockey world tries to piece together various pieces that could make a Leafs trade for a Flames defenceman possible, consider the fact Toronto farmhand Nick Abruzzese was Matt Coronato’s setup man at Harvard two seasons ago. The Leafs 4th rounder was just named AHL player of the week w 2g and 5a in 3 games.

Francis highlights the connection between Toronto prospect Nick Abruzzese and Flames prospect Matt Coronato from their time at Harvard. The 24-year-old center, might not be a “can’t miss prospect”, but he is a piece the Flames could potentially see as one that grows with the organization.

However, considering the financial aspects and Toronto’s salary cap constraints, Abruzzese alone may not suffice to make the deal work. The Flames would likely need additional assets and if the deal expands, the possibility of adding two defensemen from Calgary, as suggested by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, opens up various considerations, including the potential inclusion of players like Connor Timmins, Fraser Minton, or Easton Cowan.

If the Leafs can’t dump salaries in other ways, there would also need to be significant money going from Toronto to Calgary to make the trade work.

The Maple Leafs Might Be Looking to Make a Monster Trade

Elliotte Friedman’s 32 Thoughts podcast added fuel to the speculation fire, revealing a Maple Leafs player expressing on-ice admiration for Zadorov, stating, “You’re exactly what we need here.” The mystery surrounding the player’s identity intensifies the intrigue surrounding Toronto’s interest in fortifying their defensive lineup. While Zadorov is a prime target, reports suggest the Leafs are also considering defensemen Noah Hanifin or Chris Tanev in potential trade scenarios.

As the Flames and Maple Leafs navigate the complexities of this potential blockbuster trade there is a sense that these two teams might get something done. And, what started as a conversation between two players on the ice that might have led to a trade request could wind up being a blockbuster that includes multiple pieces, contract extensions, and more.

