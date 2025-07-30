Edmonton Oilers
Scribe Makes Bold Pitch for McDavid to Sign Unorthodox Extension
A columnist suggests Connor McDavid could help the Oilers gain cap flexibility by signing an unexpected contract extension.
Could Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers chart a new course in NHL contract structuring? Jason Gregor of Oilers Nation thinks so, and it’s an idea that not many insiders have suggested while trying to predict the captain’s next extension term.
Gregor’s recent column made a compelling pitch for McDavid and the organization to take an unconventional approach to his next deal—starting with a one-year extension at $14.6 million for the 2026-27 season. It’s far less than most analysts assume he’ll be paid, but Gregor explains his idea by arguing McDavid will make as much or more in the long term.
The logic? Create additional cap space on the short term before the salary ceiling jumps to $113 million in 2027-28. This would give the Oilers more flexibility to build a championship-caliber roster today and in 2026-27.
Why Not a Longer Term for McDavid?
Rather than signing a traditional four- or eight-year deal immediately, McDavid could follow the one-year pact with a three-year extension in January 2027 at around $17 million annually. Over four years, that would average $16.4 million—right in line with current projections—while maximizing Edmonton’s cap efficiency when every dollar matters.
The downside here, of course, is that the Oilers don’t have a guarantee McDavid will stay beyond the 2027-28 season. If things go sideways and the Oilers look like less of a contender, McDavid could theoretically bolt much sooner than the team would like.
While such a move is rare in the NHL, it’s not prohibited under the current CBA. It shows that McDavid is willing to think about the team first in the here and now, but is ready to sign the bigger money deal when the cap his higher and his percentage of that cap might be more in line with what he’s really worth.
For both sides, Gregor contends it could be smart business.
Next: Without Trade, Oilers May be Forced to Overpay on Ekholm Extension
