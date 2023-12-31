Maple Leafs Place Goalie Ilya Samsonov On Waivers

The Toronto Maple Leafs made a significant move on Sunday by placing goaltender Ilya Samsonov on waivers. Something needed to be done with the struggling netminder and a trade was reportedly not a priority. Instead, sources within the Leafs organization confirmed this decision, emphasizing that the team is taking steps to provide Samsonov with a much-needed reset and has a plan in place to aid his performance.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed goaltender Ilya Samsonov on waivers. pic.twitter.com/aw6TcvF9ui — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 31, 2023

Samsonov, who was re-signed by the Leafs for a one-year deal during the last off-season via arbitration, has struggled immensely this season. He is currently on a 1 year / $3.55M contract which was awarded him by an arbitrator when he filed for player arbitration. Initially expected to be the team’s No. 1 goaltender, his performance has fallen short, particularly after Joseph Woll’s injury on December 7, which further exacerbated the goaltending woes. The hope was that Samsonov would find his game with Woll out. The opposite occurred.

In Woll’s absence, Martin Jones, originally the third goaltender, has stepped up admirably. Signed to a one-year, $875,000 contract in August, Jones has a 4-3-0 record with a solid .915 save percentage.

The Maple Leafs Could No Longer Rely on Samsonov

Samsonov’s struggles in back-to-back games have prompted the Leafs to seek alternative options, leading to the decision to place him on waivers. It is unlikely he’ll be claimed, despite the fact that teams may be looking for goaltending options.

Ilya Samsonov, Maple Leafs

The latest development suggests that the Leafs are contemplating bringing up 22-year-old Dennis Hildeby for a game during their upcoming three-game road trip to California. With Samsonov’s waiver status, it is likely that Hildeby will join the team for this crucial stretch.

Despite exploring potential trades, the Leafs, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, are not conveying a sense of urgency or substantial asset depth to other NHL clubs. The prevailing sentiment is that the Leafs may opt to wait until Woll, seen as their eventual No. 1 goaltender, returns and regains full health before making any further decisions in addressing their goaltending situation.

Next: Forecasting Auston Matthews Season: How High Can He Go?