Toronto Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs Place David Kämpf on Waivers Amid Unexpected Injury News
Find out why the Toronto Maple Leafs put David Kampf on waivers—a surprising decision post news of a recent injury to another Leafs’ forward.
The Toronto Maple Leafs made a somewhat surprising roster move on Friday, placing veteran centre David Kämpf on waivers just hours after he had appeared to reclaim a spot in the lineup. Kämpf had filled in for Scott Laughton at practice following the latter’s lower-body injury, but by 2 p.m. ET, his name was on the waiver wire.
Placing Kämpf on waivers a few days ago wouldn’t have been a shock. However, with news that Laughton is now week-to-week, the announcement came as a bit of a surprise. With only one preseason game remaining and final rosters due early next week, the Maple Leafs are weighing tough choices among depth forwards.
Kämpf, Calle Järnkrok, Nick Robertson, and Michael Pezzetta had all been practising as extras, each requiring waivers to reach the AHL’s Toronto Marlies. General manager Brad Treliving has been reluctant to risk losing Robertson, while Järnkrok’s versatility makes him a safe bet to stay. That left Kämpf, with a $2.4 million cap hit through 2027, as the most likely odd man out. It is his cap hit that will likely keep him from being claimed by another team.
Kämpf, 30, was re-signed to a four-year deal in 2023 after Toronto failed to retain rental centre Ryan O’Reilly. But his role has diminished under head coach Craig Berube. Once trusted as a penalty-killing specialist by former coach Sheldon Keefe, Kämpf played just 59 games last season and was scratched in 12 playoff contests.
Laughton’s injury complicates matters. The 31-year-old, acquired from Philadelphia last season, had impressed in camp, and while the two sides haven’t talked about an extension or where he fits long-term, he was slated for the fourth line with Steven Lorentz and rookie Easton Cowan. His absence could have opened the door for Kämpf, but Toronto chose to waive Kämpf regardless.
If unclaimed, the Leafs could stash Kämpf with the Marlies while maintaining the option of a midseason recall. Or, should they ultimately find a trade partner, having already cleared waivers, the team that acquires Kämpf can keep him off the main team without cap implications, giving them much more flexibility to call him up and down.
If claimed, it clears cap space for the Maple Leafs, which has been a goal the team has been working towards.
