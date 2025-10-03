Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Ink Coach Kris Knoblauch To Multi-Year Extension [Report]
Edmonton Oilers secure Kris Knoblauch with a multi-year extension. Explore his coaching journey and future with the team.
The Edmonton Oilers have signed their head coach, Kris Knoblauch, to a multi-year extension. I took some time on Friday to get confirmation from the team, but TSN’s Darren Dreger reported the deal was done, and eventually the Oilers confirmed a three-year extension.
NEW COACH CONTRACT ✔️— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 3, 2025
The #Oilers have signed Head Coach Kris Knoblauch to a three-year contract extension through the 2028-29 season. pic.twitter.com/K5wUkfWCQQ
Coming in to replace Jay Woodcroft during the 2022-23 season, Knoblauch has posted a 94-47-10 record in 151 games as Oilers head coach. Knoblauch, 47, enters his third season with the Oilers.
Knoblauch is being rewarded for a strong run, one that includes two appearances in the Stanley Cup Final. The Oilers are working to get there a third time and finally get over the hump, having lost successive series to the Florida Panthers.
The expectation is that Knoblauch will meet at some point with media on Friday, as the Oilers will have a full practice in preparation for their final preseason game against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night.
This is big news for the Oilers. Perhaps it’s not as big as the extension that everyone is still waiting for in Connor McDavid, but this is the kind of decision that could help McDavid determine what course of action to take regarding his future.
More to come…
Next: Oilers Catch a Break With Clarified LTIR Rules Ahead of Opening Night
