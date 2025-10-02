NHL News
Trade Buzz: Frontrunner Showing Interest in Maple Leafs’ Nick Robertson
Nick Robertson is gaining attention in the NHL. Discover why the San Jose Sharks are interested in the Maple Leafs winger.
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson is drawing growing interest across the NHL, with several Western Conference teams reportedly scouting him closely. According to Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects, the San Jose Sharks are emerging as one of the front-runners for the 24-year-old winger.
“Hearing multiple Western Conference teams have shown interest in the Leafs winger, including San Jose,” Robinson reported, as speculation builds just days before the regular season.
Robertson, who carries a $1.825 million cap hit, has struggled to secure a permanent role in Toronto’s lineup. Last season, he posted 15 goals and 22 points in 59 games, displaying moments of offensive talent but also battling inconsistency and frequent healthy scratches. Many believe he’s got a high ceiling, but he can’t seem to find any real footing in Toronto.
There are six days remaining until the Maple Leafs host Montreal for the season opener. Nick Robertson was among the extras for the Leafs, suggesting he might not be in Toronto’s opening lineup. The others were Michael Pizzetta, Calle Järnkrok, and David Kämpf.
If Robertson can’t carve out a spot on the roster, one would think he’d be open to a trade, even if it were to a non-playoff team. He could be assigned to the AHL or traded. Of those, a move to another team appears most likely.
The Sharks, meanwhile, are the type of team that seems logical to take a chance on a player like Robertson. If he can be had for a mild return, the Sharks have a good young core and an opportunity for a forward like Robertson to excel.
For the Sharks or another suitor, he represents a low-cost gamble on a skilled forward who may benefit from a fresh opportunity.
Next: Oilers Catch a Break With Clarified LTIR Rules Ahead of Opening Night
