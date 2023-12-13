Minnesota Wild Lose Key Piece of Their Management Team

The Minnesota Wild are undergoing a significant change behind the scenes, as reported by Michael Russo of The Athletic. Chris O’Hearn, a key management figure for the Wild, and the team have mutually agreed to part ways, leaving room for speculation and curiosity among fans and analysts who follow the club. Russo called it “huge, out of the blue news”, but couldn’t provide further details on why the change was being made.
The Wild have opted not to provide further commentary on this matter, leaving the reasons a mystery and a number of questions unanswered.
Russo adds that O’Hearn was Bill Guerin’s right-hand man and Assistant General Manager (AGM) since 2019. The departure raises questions about the behind-the-scene dynamics within the organization. O’Hearn’s role as the chief contract negotiator adds another layer of intrigue, with potential implications for the team’s future dealing with contract-related matters. Some might also wonder if past contracts were part of the motivation behind the split.
The abruptness of this change adds to the already tumultuous season for the Wild, marked by recent coaching adjustments and on-ice struggles.
The Wild Continue to Make Big Changes
This development comes on the heels of the coaching change that saw Dean Evason replaced by John Hynes. While the Wild experienced initial success under Hynes, winning his first four games, the team didn’t move up the standings and have now slipped again, losing their two of their last three games.
With losses in Vancouver and Calgary, they sit seventh in the Central Division. It’s not clear if big changes are coming and the Wild want someone in place to handle whatever transition takes place, but more news will likely surface in the coming days.
The other option is that O’Hearn might have another opportunity and the Wild are open to letting him pursue it.
