Maple Leafs’ Quick Hits: November Surprise & Winning Ugly

When the Toronto Maple Leafs entered November, the team was dragging along. The start of the season was not at all what anyone connected with the team wanted. The team was barely able to keep its head above water and barely able to play .500 hockey.

That’s not where the team is today. What happened to create such a big turnaround?

Quick Hit One: Something Changed for the Maple Leafs at a Time When It Probably Shouldn’t Have

Now almost halfway through December, what a change. Right now, the team is third in the NHL points. It trails only the Boston Bruins and the New Jersey Devils. Something huge happened to change the Maple Leafs’ fortunes. What was it? And, why was it such a surprise?

The turnaround happened despite team difficulties. What is especially interesting is that the team was beset with a spate of injuries. At one time both of the team’s top goalies – Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov – were injured. AHLer Erik Kallgren was being backed up by Keith Petruzzelli for four games. Still, the team didn’t shrink. At other times, three of the team’s top four defensemen were out at the same time.

The Maple Leafs Record Is Much Improved Now

Now heading into a rematch with an Anaheim Ducks team that had beaten them at home on their last western road trip, the team has now strung together a record of 14-1-4. And all that despite the large number of injuries I listed above. The Maple Leafs stepped up to meet the challenge.

That the Maple Leafs are now three points out of the Eastern Conference lead has to be a huge surprise. Things changed along the way despite – or perhaps because of – the difficulties. The team is better now than it was. There’s a commitment to total team defense and a next-man-up philosophy that’s been working.

The Saturday game against the Calgary Flames is an example of how far the team has come.

Quick Hit Two: The Maple Leafs Learned They Can Win Ugly

After two shutouts – one against the Dallas Stars exactly a week ago today and the other against the Los Angeles Kings last Thursday, head coach Sheldon Keefe had to have worried about his team playing a stinker of a game against the Calgary Flames.

On paper, the game Saturday looked like one of those that should have been an easy win for the home Maple Leafs. They were flying high and had a couple of days to rest and prepare. Murray was starting again in goal, and he had been fantastic. Third, the Calgary Flames had just played the night before in Columbus and had to cross the Canadian border with all that added time. They should have been tired.

The Flames Gave the Maple Leafs a Game

However, what the Maple Leafs met on Saturday was an inspired Flames team that kept taking the lead throughout the game. Murray was not his usual stingy self; and, although he made some great stops – one that included him skating almost to the center faceoff circle to knock a loose puck away from a red jersey – he also let a fourth goal snake slowly through his pads and over the goal line.

William Nylander, Maple Leafs, had five points against the Flames

In the end, the Maple Leafs won in overtime for only the second time in the season. It was a sloppy game, except that the team was determined to win. They didn’t quit and they pulled the game out.

It wasn’t pretty, but it was a win. And perhaps it was a win like the Maple Leafs hadn’t had before – it was winning ugly.

The Maple Leafs Must Avoid a Letdown Against the Ducks Tonight

Tonight’s game against the Ducks might carry that same sense. It’s a game the Blue and White should win. Similar to the Flames, the Ducks will be coming into the second game of a back-to-back. They played and lost last night in Ottawa against the Senators. The Ducks are now last in the NHL with a 7-19-3 record.

As coach Keefe said yesterday about the upcoming Ducks game and how his team came off the ugly win against the Flames:

“You’d love not to have those (Calgary) games and be sharp, but the reality is at times (bad habits) creep back in,” Keefe said. “You have a game like that, the hope is you snap out of it quickly. The good news is you still find a way to get two points within that. Earlier in the season, that was not the case.” (from “Maple Leafs ‘sensed urgency of the moment’ in getting out of early-season swoon,” Lance Hornby, Toronto Sun, 12/12/2022).

