Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 7-0 Win Over the Ducks

The Toronto Maple Leafs won a game they should have won when they beat the Anaheim Ducks last night. With the win, the Maple Leafs now have collected at least a point in 15 consecutive games. The team’s record over those games is 12-0-3.

The Maple Lears are on quite a roll. If they continue this streak, they could tie the franchise record of 16 straight when they visit the New York Rangers in the first game of a two-game road trip. They could, again if they do well, set the record when they visit the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

As it lays down for the team’s goalies, Matt Murray should start in Madison Square Garden against the Rangers and Ilya Samsonov should start in Washington.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Top-6 Remix Spells Postseason Success

Takeaway One: Mitch Marner Extends His Point-Scoring Streak

In as much as his team is on a roll, as noted above, Mitch Marner is on a longer streak than his team. Last night, he registered two assists to extend his point-scoring streak to 23 consecutive games. As it stands, there are only two current NHL players who have established longer streaks where they’ve scored at least one point.

One of those players is Sidney Crosby who had a streak of 25 straight games in 2010 and the other is Patrick Kane who holds the record for active NHL players with 26 games. He set that record in the 2015-16 season.

Mitch Marner, Maple Leafs (Upper Deck 2020-21 Upper Deck Synergy – Purple Autograph Card)

During his 23 straight games, a run that began against the San Jose Sharks on October 27, Marner has scored 11 times and has added 21 assists. This is his second go-round against this same Ducks team and he had an assist in a loss to the Ducks as part of the team’s horrible western road trip where they lost four-straight games.

Last night, Marner’s point came on a helper to Maple Leafs’ captain John Tavares. It was Tavares’ 14th goal of the season.

Takeaway Two: Ilya Samsonov Gets the Belt

Here we have it. The Maple Leafs are on a roll where they’ve registered a point in 15 straight games. Marner is on a roll where he’s scored a point in 23 straight games. And, not to be outdone, Maple Leafs’ goalie Ilya Samsonov is on a roll by gaining his second straight shutout win.

Last night, Samsonov made 28 saves to log his second straight shutout against a California team. He held the Los Angeles Kings off the scoresheet last Thursday. Last night, it was Los Angeles’ close neighbor Anaheim.

It’s hard to say that any part of this game was close; however, in the middle of the second period, the score was only 2-0 for Toronto. Goalie John Gibson was holding his own team in the game, and Samsonov was stopping some great Duck’s pressure.

It wasn’t as if Samsonov had a walk in the park. However, as the second period went on, the Maple Leafs began to dominate the game and skate away with it. Still, Samsonov had to be sharp on a scramble in front of his net and stopped a third-period Ducks’ breakaway by Max Comtois.



Currently, Samsonov has the NHL’s best goals-against-average this season at 1.70 and the best save percentage at .939. He’s been great.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Quick Hits: November Surprise & Winning Ugly

Takeaway Three: Newcomer Conor Timmins Has First Three-Point Game of His Career

It was only newcomer defenseman Conor Timmins’ fourth game as a Maple Leafs, and he’s currently a point-a-game defenseman. He had an assist against the Calgary Flames, but he opened up last night and assisted on three straight Maple Leafs’ goals.

That gave him three assists in the game. It was the first three-point performance of his career.

I can only imagine what life – at least for the moment – is like for Timmins. He was injured and hadn’t really played this season, then he was traded from the Arizona Coyotes to one of the elite teams in the NHL. So far, he hasn’t tasted defeat yet in the Blue and White.

He’s unbeaten and he’s averaging a point a game. How good is that? There might be other Maple Leafs’ players worthy of mention here; however, it just struck me how life can change in the NHL in just a couple of weeks.

Timmins is playing better every game with his new team. Congratulations to this young player.

Related: IS THE MAPLE LEAFS’ CORE FOUR THE NHL’S BIGGEST BARGAIN?