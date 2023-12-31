Maple Leafs Not In Rush to Make Goalie Trade [Report]

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman addressed the talk surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs during the Saturday Headlines report and updated fans on the latest. Offering a report that was counter to many others that are out there currently, Friedman suggested the Leafs aren’t in a rush to make a goalie trade. This despite the fact that Ilya Samsonov has struggled tremendously in goal.

Friedman did acknowledge that the Maple Leafs find themselves in a goaltending dilemma, with recent discussions swirling around potential trades. However, sources he’s talked to reveal a surprising lack of enthusiasm from the Maple Leafs when it comes to making a move between the pipes.

Sources suggest that the Leafs’ preferred strategy involves patience, waiting for goaltender Joseph Woll to return and assume the mantle of the team’s number one netminder. Woll’s potential, seen as promising by the Leafs, fuels their desire to hold off on immediate trade actions.

Why Are the Maple Leafs Holding Off Despite No Legit Starting Goaltender?

Several factors contribute to Toronto’s cautious approach. Firstly, the team faces limitations in terms of trade assets, lacking substantial draft picks and prospects. Moreover, the Leafs are skeptical about potential acquisitions significantly improving their goaltending situation. The prevailing sentiment is that the current available options may not offer a substantial upgrade.

One potential short-term solution under consideration is the promotion of Dennis Hildeby from the AHL to play a single game. With a day and a half before heading to California, this could provide a temporary fix while allowing the team more time to assess their goaltending situation.

Friedman took a broader look at the goaltending market, identifying Toronto, Edmonton, Carolina, New Jersey, and Los Angeles as buyer teams. On the flip side, the Montreal Canadiens, Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks, and San Jose Sharks are marked as sellers. Teams like the Detroit Red Wings, Calgary Flames, and Florida Panthers are still assessing their positions.

And No, The Leafs Haven’t Discussed a Marc-Andre Fleury Trade

Contrary to rumors, Friedman dismisses any Maple Leafs interest in veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, providing clarity on the team’s current stance amidst the ongoing goaltending discussions. As the Leafs navigate through this goaltending conundrum, the hockey world watches with anticipation to see if their strategy of patience and internal development pays off in the long run.

