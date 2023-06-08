7 Traits That Made Mats Sundin a Maple Leafs’ Legend

If you are a Toronto Maple Leafs’ fan, one of your franchise legends is Mats Sundin. On June 28, 1994, Sundin was traded from the Quebec Nordiques, along with Garth Butcher, Todd Warriner, and a first-round pick in the 1994 draft (Nolan Baumgartner), to the Maple Leafs in exchange for Wendel Clark, Sylvain Lefebvre, Landon Wilson, and a first-round pick in the 1994 draft (Jeff Kealty).
Sundin Brought Great Skills and Attributes to the Maple Leafs
Sundin brought exceptional skills, leadership, and remarkable contributions to his new team. During his time in Toronto, he displayed his exceptional skills and leadership abilities, solidifying his status as one of the franchise’s all-time greats.
From the 1994-1995 season to the 2007-2008 season, Sundin consistently contributed to the team’s success. Including his last season with the Vancouver Canucks, he put up an impressive total of 1349 points (564 goals and 785 assists) in 1346 regular-season games. He was the highest-scoring player in Maple Leafs history.
Sundin’s Best Seasons in Toronto
Sundin had several outstanding seasons during his career with the Maple Leafs. Here are three of his best.
In 1996-1997, Sundin recorded 94 points (41 goals, 53 assists) in 82 games. He was fourth in the league in scoring and was named to the NHL First All-Star Team. In 1998-1999, he continued his offensive prowess by tallying 31 goals and 52 assists (for 83 points) in 82 games. He also had a strong playoff performance, contributing 16 points in 16 games.
Finally, late in his Maple Leafs’ career, he continued to score well. In 2007-2008, his last season in Toronto, Sundin had an impressive individual season. He put up 78 points (32 goals and 46 assists) in 74 games. Even until the end, he continued to be a reliable offensive force for the Maple Leafs.
These seasons highlight some of Sundin’s best performances during his time with the Maple Leafs. He was constantly a scoring threat. It also earned him the captaincy and made him a fan favourite.
Seven Key Traits of Sundin the Legend
Sundin’s tenure with the Maple Leafs is legendary. He captained the team for over a decade and solidified his status as one of the franchise’s all-time greats. His exceptional leadership, scoring ability, and unwavering loyalty to the franchise endeared him to fans and left an enduring legacy.
Key Trait One: Sundin’s Leadership and Captaincy
Sundin’s leadership was unparalleled. As the captain of the team, he commanded respect both on and off the ice. His work ethic and lead-by-example mentality inspired his teammates. As a result, he was a pivotal figure in the team’s success.
Key Trait Two: Sundin’s Scoring Prowess
Sundin possessed a great scoring touch. He consistently lit the lamp throughout his career. As noted, he surpassed the 1,000-point milestone and was better than a point-a-game player. His accurate shot and innate scoring instincts made him a threat to opposing goaltenders.
Key Trait Three: Sundin’s Versatility
Sundin’s standout quality included his versatility. He could play either at center or on the wing. It just depended on what his coach needed. His ability to play multiple positions made him a valuable asset.
Key Trait Four: Sundin’s International Success
Sundin represented Team Sweden in several international tournaments. Perhaps his best moment came in 2006 when he led Team Sweden to the Olympic gold medal. He was the team’s captain. Sundin also helped Team Sweden win gold at the World Championships and the World Cup of Hockey.
Key Trait Five: Sundin’s Consistency
Consistency was a Sundin trait throughout his entire career. He regularly scored 70 or more points in a season. He never stopped producing. Sundin’s contributions were vital in his team’s success year after year.
Key Trait Six: Sundin’s Longevity
Sundin’s career spanned 18 NHL seasons. That longevity was a testament to his durability, skill, and dedication to the game of hockey. He performed at a high level for such an extended period that there was never a doubt about his immense talent.
Key Trait Seven: Sundin’s Impact Off the Ice
Sundin had many on-ice accomplishments; however, he also made a significant impact off the ice as well. He conducted himself with class and professionalism. That earned him the admiration of fans, teammates, and opponents alike. Sundin’s charitable work and community involvement further exemplified his commitment to making a positive difference in the world.
The Bottom Line
Sundin’s name will forever be etched in the history of the team he was captain for so many seasons. In Toronto, he will be celebrated as a true legend.
