TSN insider Pierre LeBrun recently joined the OverDrive show and talked about a number of topics related to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Among them was Max Pacioretty’s PTO situation with the Maple Leafs. Interestingly, LeBrun hinted that this wasn’t really a professional tryout at all.

Saying that the Maple Leafs have been planning for weeks to bring Pacioretty in, he will get a contract and the veteran even snuck into Toronto for a workout and health check so the Maple Leafs knew he had a clean bill of health.

LeBrun revealed that although Pacioretty is technically joining the Leafs on a professional tryout (PTO), it’s simply a stepping stone to a contract that has already been worked out. Essentially, this is all just a formality.

He said that Pacioretty “has a job on this team,” and it’s just a matter of when and not if he signs a contract. LeBrun then called the move a smart bet.

The Maple Leafs Already Did a Health Check on Pacioretty

LeBrun adds that Pacioretty reportedly flew to Toronto in August for a health assessment. It was under the radar from everyone and he’s not sure how the media didn’t get wind of it, but he reports the Leafs were satisfied with his condition. In fact, there was talk the Leafs were also speaking to James van Riemsdyk about a PTO, but once they knew Pacioretty was good to go, he ranked higher on their list.

There was also a hint that the Pacioretty deal might have influenced Nicholas Robertson’s decision to sign in Toronto. Robertson’s agent told him that no team was willing to make a trade for him and with slot getting filled as Robertson waited, it became clear he was running out of time. It wouldn’t be surprising to learn that the Leafs might have made it well known to Robertson’s agent they were moving on and already had their guy.

That could be one of the reasons this was classified as a PTO, to hurry Robertson along.

