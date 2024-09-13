TSN insider Pierre LeBrun recently joined the OverDrive show and talked about a number of topics related to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Among them was Max Pacioretty’s PTO situation with the Maple Leafs. Interestingly, LeBrun hinted that this wasn’t really a professional tryout at all.
Saying that the Maple Leafs have been planning for weeks to bring Pacioretty in, he will get a contract and the veteran even snuck into Toronto for a workout and health check so the Maple Leafs knew he had a clean bill of health.
LeBrun revealed that although Pacioretty is technically joining the Leafs on a professional tryout (PTO), it’s simply a stepping stone to a contract that has already been worked out. Essentially, this is all just a formality.
He said that Pacioretty “has a job on this team,” and it’s just a matter of when and not if he signs a contract. LeBrun then called the move a smart bet.
The Maple Leafs Already Did a Health Check on Pacioretty
LeBrun adds that Pacioretty reportedly flew to Toronto in August for a health assessment. It was under the radar from everyone and he’s not sure how the media didn’t get wind of it, but he reports the Leafs were satisfied with his condition. In fact, there was talk the Leafs were also speaking to James van Riemsdyk about a PTO, but once they knew Pacioretty was good to go, he ranked higher on their list.
There was also a hint that the Pacioretty deal might have influenced Nicholas Robertson’s decision to sign in Toronto. Robertson’s agent told him that no team was willing to make a trade for him and with slot getting filled as Robertson waited, it became clear he was running out of time. It wouldn’t be surprising to learn that the Leafs might have made it well known to Robertson’s agent they were moving on and already had their guy.
That could be one of the reasons this was classified as a PTO, to hurry Robertson along.
Next: Maple Leafs Rework Jani Hakanpaa Contract, Agree to 1-Yr Deal
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
Top 2024-25 Oilers Prospects to Follow in Rookie Camp This Year
The Edmonton Oilers have released their 2024 rookie camp rosters. Let's take a look...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Maple Leafs Looked at James van Riemsdyk PTO Possibility
Before going with Max Pacioretty, James van Riemsdyk was getting serious consideration by the...
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Golden Knights McCrimmon Claps Back Marchessault’s Exit Comments
Golden Knights GM McCrimmon responds to Marchessault's claims of poor treatment during contract negotiations.
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
What a Full Season Under Paul Coffey Means for Oilers New Defense
Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch confirms Paul Coffey's return behind the bench, lets...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Darnell Nurse, Evander Kane Dealing with Injuries at Oilers Camp
Both Darnell Nurse and Evander Kane are out for the start of Edmonton Oilers...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Former Oiler Kailer Yamamoto Signs a PTO With Utah Hockey Club
Former Edmonton Oilers forward and first-round pick, Kailer Yamamoto has signed a PTO with...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Expect Ty Emberson to Play Key Role in 2024-25
The Edmonton Oilers are expecting and excited about defenseman Ty Emberson emerging as a...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Flames Sign Jarred Tinordi, Make Tyson Barrie PTO Official
The Calgary Flames have signed Jared Tinordi and made the Tyson Barrie PTO official....
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Kraken Sign 4-Year Extension with Defenseman Adam Larsson
Adam Larsson is reportedly close to signing a four-year, $5.25 million AAV extension with...
-
Nashville Predators/ 6 days ago
Stamkos, Marchessault Could Propel Novak, Friedman Predicts
One insider predicted that Novak could see greater performance with the Predators playing alongside...