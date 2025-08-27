Calgary Flames
Flames Captain Confirms Rasmus Andersson Getting Traded
Calgary Flames’ captain Mikael Backlund has confirmed that Rasmus Andersson is getting traded. What’s the latest?
Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson appears set to be on the move, according to captain Mikael Backlund. Speaking at the NHL player media tour in Europe, Backlund didn’t mince words about his longtime teammate’s future.
“Yeah, he’s getting traded. It’s obvious,” Backlund said. “But the team wants value. He wants a big contract. So he wants to play well. The team needs him to play well. Just go out and play.”
Andersson, who has been a cornerstone of Calgary’s blue line for several seasons, has been in the rumor mill all summer, even dating back to last season. The Flames are expected to move Andersson in order to acquire assets and not lose the player for nothing in return. Still, speculation suggests that the defenseman has been rather particular about where he’s willing to sign long-term. That, of course, limits trade options for the Flames and GM Craig Conroy.
As much as Andersson wants to focus on the season, his situation creates headlines in Calgary. Backlund noted, “I talked to him, too, and he doesn’t want to be a distraction.” He added, “It’s too bad it’s come to this. I don’t think that they’re close to getting an agreement or anything, but you never know. Things could change. We’ll see.”
Calgary’s management appears intent on securing value in any deal, rather than rushing a transaction.
The Flames narrowly missed the playoffs and would like to be in the conversation again. That said, it seems more important for the organization to get a solid return for a popular defenseman. They’ll take the season to scour the league, talk to Andersson, and find the best deal. It will happen. It’s just a matter of when, not if.
For now, Andersson is expected to start the season in Calgary, but his days with the Flames may be numbered.
