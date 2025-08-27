McDavid Intends to Win in Edmonton: “All Options on the Table”

Connor McDavid addressed his contract status on Wednesday during the Olympic Orientation camp in Calgary, joining Sam Reinhart and Sidney Crosby in meeting with the media. His comments came shortly after TSN’s Ryan Rishaug reported that there has been “no back-and-forth with dollars and terms” yet between the Edmonton Oilers and McDavid’s camp, led by agent Judd Moldaver of Wasserman.

McDavid confirmed that report, saying his focus remains firmly on winning in Edmonton.

“I have every intention to win in Edmonton,” McDavid said. “That’s my only focus.”

While discussions about his next contract are ongoing, the Oilers’ captain made it clear that there’s no rush to make a decision. He said that all options are on the table, whether that means finalizing an extension before the season begins or waiting until later in the year. His priority, aside from helping Team Canada chase Olympic gold, is to ensure the Oilers are fully prepared for another Stanley Cup run.

When pressed on whether contract talks might become a distraction, McDavid said it was his goal for them not to be, but seemed fairly relaxed, hinting that it won’t be.

McDavid Olympic comments

Fans, as expected, quickly weighed in on social media. Some outside markets speculated that his open-ended comments could signal a willingness to explore other opportunities, while many Oilers supporters saw his remarks as reassurance that an extension is inevitable — and likely to come sooner rather than later.

For now, McDavid seems content to let the process play out, regardless of how quickly (or not-so-quickly) that happens.

