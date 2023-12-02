Devils: 3 Defensemen to Target With Dougie Hamilton Out

It is not a secret that the New Jersey Devils want to improve their blueline. As they eyed different targets on defense, they were one of the main teams in the mix for Nikita Zadorov before his move to the Vancouver Canucks. Now, their need for a defenseman has significantly increased. Fans and insiders will be speculating as to who GM Tom Fitzgerald will target.

To make matters more pressing, the Devils announced that star defenseman Dougie Hamilton will be out indefinitely. The 2011 first-round pick had surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle. This should only heighten the Devils’ desire to add a defenseman. Because of this, let’s discuss three right-shot defensemen who they should consider.

Chris Tanev, Calgary Flames

Although Zadorov is no longer available, the Flames offer another quality defenseman in Chris Tanev. The 33-year-old is one of the top names in the rumor mill right now. With that, The Fourth Period reported late last month that the Devils are believed to already have an interest in Tanev.

While Tanev does not provide as much offense as Hamilton, his steady defensive play, physicality, and plethora of experience would make him a big addition to the Devils’ lineup. He can handle top-four minutes and would also be a key contributor to their penalty kill if acquired.

Sean Walker, Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Sean Walker has had an excellent start to the season. Because of this, he has emerged as another notable trade candidate for this season. The 29-year-old is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), and with the Flyers rebuilding, there’s a good chance that we will see him dealt. The Devils should be keeping an eye on this situation because of it.

After a down season with the Los Angeles Kings last season, Walker has three goals, 11 points, and a plus-6 rating in 23 games. Besides providing solid offense, he also has been quite reliable in his own zone. With the Devils needing a right-shot defenseman, he may be worth inquiring about if he keeps this play up.

Tony DeAngelo, Carolina Hurricanes

Tony DeAngelo’s reunion with the Carolina Hurricanes has not gone as planned. The 29-year-old has become the odd man out on their blue line and has been healthy scratched multiple times this season This has led to his name picking up chatter in the rumor mill, and he may be a player whom the Devils should consider.

While DeAngelo’s defensive game is shaky at times, there’s no denying his talent offensively. He had 51 points in 64 games with Carolina in 2021-22 and 42 points in 70 contests with Philadelphia last season. With the Devils losing production with Hamilton out, perhaps taking a gamble on DeAngelo may warrant some consideration.

It will be interesting to see if the Devils step up their efforts to add a defenseman from here. Given their somewhat slow start this season, GM Tom Fitzgerald may want to get more aggressive.

